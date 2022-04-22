Credit: John Batanudde

Namibia put the final touches on its preparations for the 2022 Rugby Africa Sevens on Friday at Kings Park in Bweyogerere.

The tournament will be played this weekend (April 23-24) at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Kampala, Uganda.

Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think Cancel reply