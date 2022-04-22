The sport of rugby is still in the infancy stage in the small East African country of Burundi. Over the past years, the country has invested in grassroots rugby and participated in international events alongside regular rugby playing nations on the continent of Africa.

This year, the sevens rugby national team hosted and competed at the Regional Sevens qualifiers in which they finished second behind Cameroun to earn qualification to the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens, much to the jubilation of their nationals.

Burundi are one of only three nations, alongside Burkina Faso and Cameroun, at this year’s event that did not take part in the previous one in 2019.

Burundi Squad for 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens:

Team Manager: Oscar Nduwimana

Coach: Audry Gatungwa

Physiotherapist: Boniface Karekezi

Burundi will take on hosts Uganda in the first round on Friday morning at Kyadondo Rugby Club.