Burkina Faso are back to the elite Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens ranks after agonisingly failing to qualify for the 2019 event. The West African nation narrowly missed out on qualification after finishing third in the regional qualifier tournament.

They return this year, having earned the silver medal at the Paa Joe Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana.

The team had a joint training session with their hosts Uganda at the King’s Park Stadium in which they played some friendly games.

Burkina Faso Squad for Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens:

Players: Deme Abdul Yassena, Dao Omar, Deme Kassoum, Bationo Stephane, Dema Amadou, Dianda Aboubacar, Deme Adama, Ouedraogo Kader, Compaore Joel, Deme Bassirou, Yamba Aboubacar, Paul Nicholus, Yameogo Antoine.

Coach: Bronson Weir

Team Manager: Ouedraogo Antoine

Team Doctor: Konate Yacouba.

Burkina Faso will face third-seed Zimbabwe in the first round of the 2022 event at Kyadondo Rugby Club on Friday morning.