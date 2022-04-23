Africa Rugby 7s | Round One

Kenya 19-00 Senegal

Uganda 71-00 Burundi

Burkina Faso 14-12 Zimbabwe

Madagascar 52-00 Botswana

Namibia 19-10 Ghana

Cameroon 07-33 Zambia

Tunisia 14-07 Mauritius

Africa Rugby 7s hosts Uganda kick-started the championship in style and vigour as they registered a strong statement of intent with a 71-00 humiliation of Burundi at the Kyadondo Rugby Ground in Kampala city on Saturday.

The passionate rowdy crowd also played to the hosts’ advantage as star player Phillip Wokoroach inflicted the damage, almost single-handedly.

The France-based star scored four tries and registered eight conversions.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Claude Otema

Aaron Oforywoth bagged a brace of tries with the other tries coming from team captain Michael Wokorach, Adrian Kasito, Nobert Okeny, Timothy Kisiga, and Claude Otema.

Team Burundi was basically a no-show in this fast-paced contest as they had suspect ballhandling and positioning issues.

“We are glad for the great start. I thank the rest of my teammates for the show and the fans for the love. We are still on the journey possible of winning the trophy at home,” Michael Wokoroach stated.

In the earlier game that opened up the championship, Kenya humbled West Africans 19-00.

Other Duels

Burkina Faso edged Zimbabwe 14-12, Madagascar hammered Botswana 47-00, Namibia defeated Ghana 19-10, Cameroon lost 07-33 to Zambia and Tunisia gritted their teeth to stop Mauritius 14-07.

During the first second-round games, Mauritius overcameBotwanda 26-07 as Ghana was in a demolition mood in the massacre against hapless Burundi.

Rounds Two and Three will be completed on Saturday before the tournament will wind down on the following day.