Group E Results

Aloet Parents 0-1 God’s Hope

Restore Leadership 1-1 Buddo SS

St Andrew Kaggwa 0-0 Bulluge Comprehensive

Bulluge Comprehensive School Lira produced a scintillating performance to hold star-studded St. Andrew’s Kaggwa Gombe SS in a 0-0 draw at Eruba Primary School grounds, Arua City.

Bulluge, who are making their debut at the national games, are unbeaten in Group E alongside two-time champions Buddo SS and much-fancied St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe SS.

After playing most of the second half with ten men, the Lira side showed far more steel, even managing to hit the post as St Andrew failed to break their resilience in defence.

Travis Mutyaba (in yellow) in action against Bulluge Comprehensive. He was physically outmanouvered by the Bulluge defenders | Credit: George Katongole

Tempers frayed in the second half when centre referee Steven Kimayo sent off a midfielder of Bulluge for a second bookable offence, but St Andrew’s failed to capitalise.

Although the win keeps them at the top, it is by a better goal margin against Wakiso District champions Buddo SS, who sit second. Buddo settled for a 1-1 draw against Restore Leadership, in another mid-morning game.

Bulluge is fourth in what appears to be an open group trailing the leaders by two points.

Daniel Opito, the Games Teacher managing the team, said they are managing well because of a positive mentality.

“It was an intense game but we could have won it. Our players are focused and determined,” Opito said.

Oscar Mawa struggled to break down the resilience of Bulluge defenders | Credit: George Katongole

Bulluge, who had never played at the regional level before, were savaged by coaches of the opposing team for their physicality but Opito is happy with the point.

Scoring goals is their Achilles Heel as they have just two goals – one each against Restore and St Augustine Seminary.

St Andrew’s coach Kireewa Maato, has a team with youth internationals including Travis Mutyaba, Villa’s Paul Busolo and Oscar Mawa, among others.

In the first half, St Andrew’s thought they had scored a goal but it was cancelled with the referee insisting it was scored from the offside position.

After the break, they pushed for a winner but by opting to fly the balls in the air, they were playing in Bulluge’s hands.

“We shall move on to the next game and hopefully we win,” Kireewa said.

Bulluge Comprehensive fancy their chances in Arua. The Lira-based school team remains unbeaten | Credit: George Katongole

Group E standings

P W D L GD Pts

St Andrew Kaggwa 3 2 1 0 6 7

Buddo SS 3 2 1 0 5 7

God’s Hope 4 2 1 1 -1 7

Bulluge Comprehensive 4 1 3 0 1 5

Restore Leadership 4 1 2 1 0 4

Aloet Parents 4 0 0 4 -9 0

St Augustine 3 0 1 2 -2 1