USSSA Boys Football | Saturday Results
- Fort Portal 0-1 Nile High
- Tororo TC 1-0 Hope SS Nakirebe
- Iki-Iki 1-0 Mpigi Mixed
- Aloet Parents 0-1 God’s Hope
- St Andrew Kaggwa 0-0 Bulluge
- Restore Leadership 1-1 Buddo
- Nkoma 1-2 St Henry’s Kitovu
- Kihihi HS 0-0 Amus College
- Toggo 1-2 Kawempe Royal
- Dokolo Progressive 1-1 Latifah Mixed
- St Pontiano 1-0 Jipra
- Mbale Progressive 0-1 St Jude
- Teso College 2-1 Francis Ayume
- Uganda Martyrs 3-0 Nyamitanga
- Boston 1-0 St John Bosco
- Kawempe 0-0 Janan
- Sironko Parents 0-1 Kabwohe
- Kayunga Light 0-0 Amugu
- Kabalega 1-0 Mvara
- Old Kampala 0-0 Iganga TV
- London College 2-0 St James
- Buremba 0-0 Dynamic
- Lakeside Masese 0-4 Kitende
- Nile High 2-0 Iki-Iki
- High Light 0-3 Gulu High
- Royal Giants 1-0 Westville
- Kibuli SS 0-0 Ibanda
- Tororo Town View 0-1 St Benedict
- Kotido 1-1 Ngora High
- Kitgum Comprehensive 1-1 Mukono Kings
Royal Giants Mityana ensured qualification from the group stages of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Boys Football championship in Arua City with two games to spare, comfortably sweeping aside resilient Westville at Eruba Primary School grounds.
Royal Giants now have a maximum 15 points from five fixtures. They have incredibly conceded one goal. Second-placed Kibuli has 13 points.
Coach Frank Mulindwa, who fielded a strong side in the decisive game, was relieved to advance from the group for just the second time since 2015 when he joined the team from Bujuuko.
A lovely pass from skipper Issa Bugembe near the box invited Shafiq Kakande to send a thunderous shot past a hapless goalkeeper just minutes into the second half.
The game, which was a stop-and-go affair saw both teams match each other in all departments but brilliant relentless running from Bugembe, a national U20 forward, rewarded the team. The Fort Portal side, much like in recent games, kicked lumps out of Nugembe and Kaye in particular.
They were warned a couple of times by the referee but he was calm enough to end the game with all players on the pitch.
The wings were on fire right from the start and had Ronald Kaye capitalised on the crosses, it would have been a win by a bigger margin. But it was not one-way traffic with end-to-end attacks.
Royal Giants, who were eliminated from the quarterfinals in the Jinja games in 2019, are now hoping for better fortunes.
“We have come a long way. I think this is the right time to show our intent as title contenders. We are prepared to give it a try”, Mulindwa said.
The Mityana side, which forms the spine of Ssingo Ssaza team, have qualified from one of the toughest groups in this championship – and incredibly with two games to spare.
The highly-anticipated clash with Kibuli SS on Monday will now be a dead rubber as Royal Giants meet thumping boys Areng Siep tomorrow.
But the game was not short of drama as Royal Giants petitioned three of Westville’s players accusing them of being movers.