USSSA Boys Football | Saturday Results

Fort Portal 0-1 Nile High

Tororo TC 1-0 Hope SS Nakirebe

Iki-Iki 1-0 Mpigi Mixed

Aloet Parents 0-1 God’s Hope

St Andrew Kaggwa 0-0 Bulluge

Restore Leadership 1-1 Buddo

Nkoma 1-2 St Henry’s Kitovu

Kihihi HS 0-0 Amus College

Toggo 1-2 Kawempe Royal

Dokolo Progressive 1-1 Latifah Mixed

St Pontiano 1-0 Jipra

Mbale Progressive 0-1 St Jude

Teso College 2-1 Francis Ayume

Uganda Martyrs 3-0 Nyamitanga

Boston 1-0 St John Bosco

Kawempe 0-0 Janan

Sironko Parents 0-1 Kabwohe

Kayunga Light 0-0 Amugu

Kabalega 1-0 Mvara

Old Kampala 0-0 Iganga TV

London College 2-0 St James

Buremba 0-0 Dynamic

Lakeside Masese 0-4 Kitende

Nile High 2-0 Iki-Iki

High Light 0-3 Gulu High

Royal Giants 1-0 Westville

Kibuli SS 0-0 Ibanda

Tororo Town View 0-1 St Benedict

Kotido 1-1 Ngora High

Kitgum Comprehensive 1-1 Mukono Kings

Royal Giants starting XI against Westville on Saturday | Credit: George Katongole

Royal Giants Mityana ensured qualification from the group stages of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Boys Football championship in Arua City with two games to spare, comfortably sweeping aside resilient Westville at Eruba Primary School grounds.

Royal Giants now have a maximum 15 points from five fixtures. They have incredibly conceded one goal. Second-placed Kibuli has 13 points.

Coach Frank Mulindwa, who fielded a strong side in the decisive game, was relieved to advance from the group for just the second time since 2015 when he joined the team from Bujuuko.

Frank Mulindwa | Credit: George Katongole

A lovely pass from skipper Issa Bugembe near the box invited Shafiq Kakande to send a thunderous shot past a hapless goalkeeper just minutes into the second half.

The game, which was a stop-and-go affair saw both teams match each other in all departments but brilliant relentless running from Bugembe, a national U20 forward, rewarded the team. The Fort Portal side, much like in recent games, kicked lumps out of Nugembe and Kaye in particular.

They were warned a couple of times by the referee but he was calm enough to end the game with all players on the pitch.

The wings were on fire right from the start and had Ronald Kaye capitalised on the crosses, it would have been a win by a bigger margin. But it was not one-way traffic with end-to-end attacks.

A Westville forward attempts to control the ball mid-air | Credit: George Katongole

Royal Giants, who were eliminated from the quarterfinals in the Jinja games in 2019, are now hoping for better fortunes.

“We have come a long way. I think this is the right time to show our intent as title contenders. We are prepared to give it a try”, Mulindwa said.

The Mityana side, which forms the spine of Ssingo Ssaza team, have qualified from one of the toughest groups in this championship – and incredibly with two games to spare.

Royal Giants captain Issa Bugembe stands with the Westville players that reportedly played in more than one zonal qualifier | Credit: George Katongole

The highly-anticipated clash with Kibuli SS on Monday will now be a dead rubber as Royal Giants meet thumping boys Areng Siep tomorrow.

But the game was not short of drama as Royal Giants petitioned three of Westville’s players accusing them of being movers.