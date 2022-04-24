USSSA Games (Girls Football)

Sunday, 24th April 2022

Round of 16

Kawempe Muslim vs Acaba Girls

Sacred Heart vs Olila High School

Rines SS vs Kayindu SS

Bishop SS, Mukono vs Sheema Girls

Restore Leadership Academy vs Amus College

Uganda Martyrs High School vs Wakiso Hill

King of Kings SS vs Jinja SS

St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana vs Taggy High School

The Fresh Diary Secondary School Girls’ Football Championship currently ongoing in Gulu City has reached the knockout phase after successfully concluding the group games on Sunday.

Record Champions Kawempe Muslim SS and Uganda Martyrs High School,Lubaga who are title favorites eased through the group stage and showed their intentions with commanding results.

Kawempe Muslim topped group A with 18 points from 6 games, scoring 31 goals and conceding none.

They will be up against Acaba Girls School from Oyam District at the round of 16 on Sunday morning. The latter finished second in group B.

Uganda Martyrs literally broke no sweat to progress through group F, scoring 36 goals with leading scorer Latifah Nakasi taking a lion’s share of 16.

The Lubaga based school will however face a stern test at the round of 16 against Wakiso Hill who will be a hard nut to crack.

In the other notable round of 16 fixtures, hosts Sacred Heart who finished top of group B will take on Group A runners up Olila High School.

2019 losing finalists St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana will hope to reach the final again but have to first negotiate past Taggy High School at this level.

Elsewhere, King of Kings from Fort Portal City will face Jinja SS, Rines SS take on Kayindu SS while Bishop SS, Mukono are up against Sheema Girls SS.

The Quarterfinal games will come on the same day (Sunday evening) while the semifinals and finals will be played on Monday.

It should be noted that the semifinalists will represent Uganda at this year’s East Africa Secondary School games which will be played in Kenya.