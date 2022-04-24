USSSA Games (Girls Football)

Quarterfinal Results

Kawempe Muslim SS 1-0 Bishop SS, Mukono

Uganda Martyrs High School 1-0 King of Kings

St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana 1-0 Amus College

Rines SS 3-2 Sacred Heart SS

The semifinal lineup at the ongoing USSSA Games (Girls Football) in Gulu City is complete following the quarterfinal games played on Sunday.

Rines SS were the biggest winners as they defeated hosts Sacred Heart SS to clinch a slot into the semifinals and consequently qualifying for the 2022 East Africa Secondary School games that will be hosted by Tanzania.

It should be noted that the semifinalists will represent Uganda at the regional Championship later this year.

The Wakiso District Champions fought hard to win 3-2 against fans favorite Sacred Heart and thus progress to the last four, their first time to reach this stage.

Goals from Moureen Nankinga, Eva Naggayi and Phiona Arachi guided Rines SS to victory.

They will face record Champions and current holders Kawempe Muslim SS who edged past resilient Bishop SS, Mukono.

Defender Susan Nalukoda who had grabbed a hat trick earlier in the day against Acaba Girls SS at the round of 16 netted the lone goal to help her team sail through.

Elsewhere, St. Noa who were losing finalists in 2019 bundled out Amus College to set up a semifinal clash against Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga.

Miriam Ayo scored the goal that handed St. Noa victory.

Uganda Martyrs were 1-0 winners over Fort Portal’s King of Kings thanks to a solitary strike from striker Shamusa Najjuma.

The semifinal games will be played on Monday morning and the final will also come in later in the day at Pece War Memorial Stadium.

Semifinal match-ups

Kawempe Muslim SS vs Rines SS

St. Noa Girls SS vs Uganda Martyrs SS