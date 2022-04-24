USSSA Games (Girls Football)
Sunday, 24th April 2022
Round of 16 Results
Kawempe Muslim SS 6-0 Acaba Girls SS
Rines SS 2-0 Kayindu SS
Bishops SS, Mukono 4-1 Sheema Girls
Sacred heart 0(4)-0(3) Olila High School
Uganda Martyrs High School 2-0 Wakiso Hill
St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana 3-0 Taggy High School
King of Kings SS 3-0 Jinja SS
Restore Leadership 0(5)-0(4) Academy Amus College
Uganda Martyrs High School led the final batch of the teams that completed the quarterfinal puzzle at the ongoing USSSA Games (Girls Football) in Gulu City.
The Lubaga based school was one of the four teams that won in the mid morning fixtures to confirm their presence in the last 8.
Under the stewardship of coach Rogers Nkugwa, Uganda Martyrs fought hard to eliminate Wakiso Hill.
They won 2-0 with the two goals from Sumaya Nalumu and Shamusa Najjuma coming in the second half.
Uganda Martyrs High School were joined by King of Kings SS from Fort Portal City who were 3-0 winners over Jinja SS.
Sharon Kanyiginya, Ruth Nyakato and Mary Kabaculezi scored a goal each to guide King of Kings to victory.
2019 runners up St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana ejected Taggy High School with a 3-0 scoreline while Amus College knocked out Restore Leadership Academy, winning 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in normal time.
Earlier in the day, defending Champions Kawempe Muslim SS earned a 6-0 win over Acaba Girls SS.
Susan Nalukoda led the way with a hat trick before Hadijah Nandago bagged a brace while lanky midfielder Phiona Nabulime got the other goal.
Hosts Sacred Heart SS stunned Olia High School winning 4-3 on penalties after normal time ended goalless, Rines SS got past Kayindu SS winning 2-0 thanks to Phiona Arach’s double while Bishop SS, Mukono were 4-1 winners over Sheema Girls.
The Quarterfinal games will be played later today (Sunday) with the semifinals and finals coming on Monday.
Complete List of Quarterfinal Fixtures
Kawempe Muslim SS vs Sacred Heart SS
Rines SS vs Bishop SS, Mukono
Uganda Martyrs High School vs Amus College
King of Kings SS vs St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana