USSSA Games (Girls Football)

Sunday, 24th April 2022

Round of 16 Results

Kawempe Muslim SS 6-0 Acaba Girls SS

Rines SS 2-0 Kayindu SS

Bishops SS, Mukono 4-1 Sheema Girls

Sacred heart 0(4)-0(3) Olila High School

Uganda Martyrs High School 2-0 Wakiso Hill

St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana 3-0 Taggy High School

King of Kings SS 3-0 Jinja SS

Restore Leadership 0(5)-0(4) Academy Amus College

Uganda Martyrs High School led the final batch of the teams that completed the quarterfinal puzzle at the ongoing USSSA Games (Girls Football) in Gulu City.

The Lubaga based school was one of the four teams that won in the mid morning fixtures to confirm their presence in the last 8.

Under the stewardship of coach Rogers Nkugwa, Uganda Martyrs fought hard to eliminate Wakiso Hill.

They won 2-0 with the two goals from Sumaya Nalumu and Shamusa Najjuma coming in the second half.

Uganda Martyrs High School were joined by King of Kings SS from Fort Portal City who were 3-0 winners over Jinja SS.

Sharon Kanyiginya, Ruth Nyakato and Mary Kabaculezi scored a goal each to guide King of Kings to victory.

2019 runners up St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana ejected Taggy High School with a 3-0 scoreline while Amus College knocked out Restore Leadership Academy, winning 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in normal time.

Earlier in the day, defending Champions Kawempe Muslim SS earned a 6-0 win over Acaba Girls SS.

Susan Nalukoda led the way with a hat trick before Hadijah Nandago bagged a brace while lanky midfielder Phiona Nabulime got the other goal.

Hosts Sacred Heart SS stunned Olia High School winning 4-3 on penalties after normal time ended goalless, Rines SS got past Kayindu SS winning 2-0 thanks to Phiona Arach’s double while Bishop SS, Mukono were 4-1 winners over Sheema Girls.

The Quarterfinal games will be played later today (Sunday) with the semifinals and finals coming on Monday.

Complete List of Quarterfinal Fixtures

Kawempe Muslim SS vs Sacred Heart SS

Rines SS vs Bishop SS, Mukono

Uganda Martyrs High School vs Amus College

King of Kings SS vs St. Noa Girls SS, Zzana