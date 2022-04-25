The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) rally star programme launches in Uganda in the search for the next rally star.

The Uganda motorsport governing body, FMU, announced its participation in the talent search that will give an opportunity to young Ugandan rally enthusiasts to take a shot at becoming the next big name in rally.

The programme will apply to drivers between 17-26years of age.

The innovative and initiative programme will connect grassroots with Digital Motorsport to detect, train and support the future stars of the FIA World Rally Championship.

Uganda’s selection program is scheduled for Saturday 30th April 2022 at the X-Drive Motorsport Simulator, Garden City.

Xdrive Simulators

After detecting the talent, FIA will train and develop drivers who have the potential to become future stars.

“We are excited to be part of this project. Uganda has a number of young drivers. Through our autocross championship, we have encouraged such drivers to start racing. Now, with this FIA program, they could easily get to the world rally championship,” said the FMU general secretary Leilah Mayanja.

Successful candidates from Uganda will head to the continental finals in South Africa on 27-29th May 2022.

The best qualifying candidate will follow through three more stages of coaching, training (2023), Two seasons in the Junior WRC (2024-2025), and a fully-funded season in the WRC2 (2026).

The FIA rally star programme was initiated in 2020 and several FIA affiliated clubs have since jumped on the talent search routine.