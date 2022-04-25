USSSA Boys Football | Sunday Results

Lakeside Masese 2-2 Nile High

Mpigi Mixed 1-1 Dynamic

Hope SS Nakirebe 0-0 Ngora High

Jipra 2-2 Mbale Progressive

St Pontiano 1-0 Teso College

St Jude 1-1 Uganda Martyrs

Francis Ayume 0-3 Nyamitanga

St John Bosco 0-04 Kawempe

Janan 2-7 Sironko Parents

Boston 1-2 Jinja SS

Numasa 4-0 Kabwohe

Westville 3-0 High Light

Ibanda 4-1 Gulu HS

Arenge Siep 0-5 Royal Giants

Rushoroza 0-1 Kibuli SS

St Benedict 2-0 Bubangizi

Mukono Kings 4-1 Tororo TC

Kitgum Comprehensive 2-0 Kotido

Bulluge 2-0 Aloet Parents

Buddo SS 1-0 Gombe HS

Restore 1-1 St Augustine

Kitovu 3-0 Kihihi

Nkoma 0-0 Toggo

Amus 2-0 Dokolo Progressive

Kawempe Royal 1-0 Latifah Mixed

Mvara 2-0 Kayunga Light

Iganga TV 0-3 Amugu

St James 0-1 Kabalega

London College 1-1 Old Kampala

Kitende 1-0 Buremba

F. Portal 1-2 Lakeside Masese

Bugangari 0-2 Iki-Iki

Dynamic 0-0 Nile High

Ngora 2-4 Standard Zzana

Bubangizi 0-2 Hope SS Nakirebe

Ivan Irinimbabazi carries Charles Lwanga as they celebrated the hard-fought win over Buremba | Credit: George Katongole

Ivan Irinimbabazi’s late stunning goal helped defending champions St Mary’s SS Kitende ease the pressure with a narrow 1-0 victory over Buremba in the USSSA Boys Football Championship in Arua City.

Irinimbabazi, who arrived at Kitede weeks prior to kick-off of this year’s campaign from Royal Giants Mityana unleashed a thunderous shot past the Buremba goalkeeper just about 30 metres from goal in the second half.

“It was a beautiful moment for the team and the player,” Kitende head coach Edward Golola said.

It was Irinimbabazi’s first goal of the tournament but it lifted spirits at Kitende, who remain unbeaten but are yet to unleash their best performance.

The two sides scrapped all the way to the final whistle as Golola’s boys belatedly mounted offensive runs in the opposition half, in front of a high number of spectators at the Pokea Seminary in Ediofe.

Kitende’s high-energy start pinned Buremba back deep inside their own half but with little space to make the possession count. When Buremba settled, they threatened Kitende defenders a couple of times although the goalkeeper was at peace.

With both sides adopting solid shapes, they largely nullified each other to leave goalkeepers virtual spectators.

But Irinimbabazi, who was making clever runs on the right side, picked a ball from Justin Opira and fired a non-stop shot inside the far post for Kitende’s solitary goal.

It was a goal wildly celebrated by players and technical bench alike.

Kitende, who will now play two games today, need at least one point to seal a place in the last 16.

Tempers were at boiling point between Gombe High School and Buddo SS | Credit: George Katongole

Elsewhere, Wakiso District Champions Buddo SS, edged 10-man St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School 1-0 in a feisty mid-morning game.

Buddo needs at least one win from the remaining two to qualify out of the group.

Mukono Kings’ could be one of the two debutants to qualify for the quarters after a 4-1 win over Tororo Town College took them to at least a point to qualify as group winners.

All remaining fixtures will be played today ahead of the knockout games starting Tuesday.