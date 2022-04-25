USSSA Boys Football | Sunday Results
- Lakeside Masese 2-2 Nile High
- Mpigi Mixed 1-1 Dynamic
- Hope SS Nakirebe 0-0 Ngora High
- Jipra 2-2 Mbale Progressive
- St Pontiano 1-0 Teso College
- St Jude 1-1 Uganda Martyrs
- Francis Ayume 0-3 Nyamitanga
- St John Bosco 0-04 Kawempe
- Janan 2-7 Sironko Parents
- Boston 1-2 Jinja SS
- Numasa 4-0 Kabwohe
- Westville 3-0 High Light
- Ibanda 4-1 Gulu HS
- Arenge Siep 0-5 Royal Giants
- Rushoroza 0-1 Kibuli SS
- St Benedict 2-0 Bubangizi
- Mukono Kings 4-1 Tororo TC
- Kitgum Comprehensive 2-0 Kotido
- Bulluge 2-0 Aloet Parents
- Buddo SS 1-0 Gombe HS
- Restore 1-1 St Augustine
- Kitovu 3-0 Kihihi
- Nkoma 0-0 Toggo
- Amus 2-0 Dokolo Progressive
- Kawempe Royal 1-0 Latifah Mixed
- Mvara 2-0 Kayunga Light
- Iganga TV 0-3 Amugu
- St James 0-1 Kabalega
- London College 1-1 Old Kampala
- Kitende 1-0 Buremba
- F. Portal 1-2 Lakeside Masese
- Bugangari 0-2 Iki-Iki
- Dynamic 0-0 Nile High
- Ngora 2-4 Standard Zzana
- Bubangizi 0-2 Hope SS Nakirebe
Ivan Irinimbabazi’s late stunning goal helped defending champions St Mary’s SS Kitende ease the pressure with a narrow 1-0 victory over Buremba in the USSSA Boys Football Championship in Arua City.
Irinimbabazi, who arrived at Kitede weeks prior to kick-off of this year’s campaign from Royal Giants Mityana unleashed a thunderous shot past the Buremba goalkeeper just about 30 metres from goal in the second half.
“It was a beautiful moment for the team and the player,” Kitende head coach Edward Golola said.
It was Irinimbabazi’s first goal of the tournament but it lifted spirits at Kitende, who remain unbeaten but are yet to unleash their best performance.
The two sides scrapped all the way to the final whistle as Golola’s boys belatedly mounted offensive runs in the opposition half, in front of a high number of spectators at the Pokea Seminary in Ediofe.
Kitende’s high-energy start pinned Buremba back deep inside their own half but with little space to make the possession count. When Buremba settled, they threatened Kitende defenders a couple of times although the goalkeeper was at peace.
With both sides adopting solid shapes, they largely nullified each other to leave goalkeepers virtual spectators.
But Irinimbabazi, who was making clever runs on the right side, picked a ball from Justin Opira and fired a non-stop shot inside the far post for Kitende’s solitary goal.
It was a goal wildly celebrated by players and technical bench alike.
Kitende, who will now play two games today, need at least one point to seal a place in the last 16.
Elsewhere, Wakiso District Champions Buddo SS, edged 10-man St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School 1-0 in a feisty mid-morning game.
Buddo needs at least one win from the remaining two to qualify out of the group.
Mukono Kings’ could be one of the two debutants to qualify for the quarters after a 4-1 win over Tororo Town College took them to at least a point to qualify as group winners.
All remaining fixtures will be played today ahead of the knockout games starting Tuesday.