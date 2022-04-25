USSSA Games (Girls Football)

Semifinals

Kawempe Muslim SS 1-0 Rines SS

St. Noa SS 1-0 King of Kings SS

Third Place Playoff

King of Kings SS vs Rines SS –Pece War Memorial Stadium|1PM

Final

Kawempe Muslim SS vs St, Noa Girls, Zzana – Pece War Memorial Stadium|3PM

Kawempe Muslim SS and St. Noa SS, Zzana are through to the final of this year’s USSSA Girls Football Championship after overcoming their respective semifinal opponents on Monday morning.

Record Champions Kawempe Muslim under the stewardship of coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi brushed aside Rines SS to maintain on the right path to retaining their crown.

Uganda U20 forward Hadija Nandago scored the lone goal of the game against her former school where she studied for Senior One in 2018.

In the other semifinal, St. Noa won with the same score line against King of Kings thanks to Slyvia Kabene’s solitary strike.

It should be noted that St. Noa were initially supposed to face Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga but the latter were thrown out of the tournament after their quarter final opponents King of Kings filled a petition for use of ineligible players in Sharon Kaidu and Sharon Nanyonjo Wasswa.

Uganda Martyrs High School have also been slapped with a two-year ban from taking part in the annual games.

With Kawempe Muslim and St. Noa progressing this means we have a repeat of the 2019 final that the former won on penalties at Mbale Municipal Stadium.