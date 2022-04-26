The Federation of International Gymnastics (FIG) president Morinari Watanabe successfully completed his maiden visit to Uganda.

He was received at Entebbe International Airport by members of executive for the Gymnastics Association of Uganda (GAU) led by the president Harriet Aya.

Harriet Aya_Gymnastics Association of Uganda President lead Morinari Watanabe (Credit: David Isabirye)

Later on, he was hosted at the National Council of Sports (NCS), watched demonstration of Gymnastics at the MTN Lugogo Indoor Arena in Lugogo and later visited the offices of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC).

“I am excited to have come to Uganda. I have prepared a Gymnastics Development plan for Uganda to help the game grow through leaps and bounds. Also, the international body will help in the growth of this game with a facility (training center) and equipment. We shall also help in the development of coaches and other technical personnel. Uganda is among the 24 countries that actively engage in Gymnastics and we would love to see more” Watanabe, a native of Japan expressed.

FIG president Morinari Watanabe speaks during a meeting with NCS officials at Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Watanabe emphasized the relevance of Gymnastics as a sport in the development of other sporting disciplines.

“Gymnastics is a fundamental sport for the growth and development of other sports. It is from Gymnastics that other sports are developed further” Watanabe, who also launched the Uganda Gymnastics website added.

Morinari Watanabe launched the Uganda Gymnastics Association website (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ambrose Tashobya, chairman of the National Council of Sports (NCS), flanked by the general secretary Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel promised to help in the process of land acquisition where the training center will be established.

Tashobya tagged the visit of Watanabe as historic and will boost the programs of the sport.

“We are humbled to welcome you here in Uganda. As council, we are the Government body that regulates sport in the country. We promise to help Gymnastics Association of Uganda acquire land where the training center will be built. We thank GAU for the deliberate efforts to develop the sport” Tashobya revealed.

Morinari Watanabe with the young players engaged in Gymnastics (Credit: David Isabirye)

Gymnastics Association of Uganda (GAU) boss Harriet Aya was very delighted for the visit of the world’s body president, acknowledging boldly that Watanabe’s visit is envisaged as a complete blessing to the sport development in Uganda.

Harriet Aya, Gymnastics Association of Uganda President (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We are very glad and lucky that we have the Gymnastics president in the whole world here in Uganda. We have a strategic plan that we want to follow keenly as we develop this sport in Uganda” Aya revealed.

William Blick, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member like Watanabe was part of the delegation that warmly welcomed the Japanese to Uganda.

He later visited the UOC offices and briefly interacted with the president of Uganda Olympic Committee Donald Rukare and members of the UOC executive committee.

Morinari Watanabe with UOC executive members and other officials from Gymnastics Association of Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye)

IOC member William Blick (extreme left), Morinari Watanabe with Uganda Olympic Committee officials pose infront of the famous Olympics Ring at Lugogo

Meanwhile, the demonstration at the Indoor Arena was conducted by participants from Mother Manjeri Primary School, Full Landing Gymnastics Club, Kataka Gymnastics Club and M-LISADA Gymnastics Club.

The different activities were closely supervised by the coaches; Moses Kyeyune, Leah Ampaire, Eria Nsubuga, Fred Muwonge, Douglas Lubega, Shamurah Kabahuma, Faizo Lugolobi, Derrick Bizimulu and Mustafa Yiga.

Ambrose Tashobya offers a sourvenir to FIG president Morinari Watanabe (Credit: David Isabirye)

The categories of Gymnastics exhibited entailed Women Artisitic Gymnastics (WAG), Men Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) FX, Rhythmic Gymnastics, SAGF Aerobic Level 1 Routine, Floor exercises, Non Aerobatic Elements, Forward, Stretch Jump, Round off, Back Hand Spring, Back Tuck, Front Tuck among others.