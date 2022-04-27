The 2022 Uganda Taekwondo Open championship officially kicked off at Sharing Youth Center, Nsambya in Kampala city on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

This two-day event is categorized under different weight groups in the Juniors, Cadets and Seniors clusters.

Taekwondo action at Sharing Youth Center, Nsambya on day one of the 2022 Uganda Open championship (Credit: David Isabirye)

Clubs from Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda are taking part as; Police, Prisons, Vision Vengers (Lira), Mombasa cement (Kenya), Rwanda, Maroons, Tororo, Lee, Golden Age, Pan Africa, Ndejje Jaguars, Friends, CSCA, Extreme United Youth (Kansanga) and Pabo.

Uganda Taekwondo Federation (UTF) vice president Ismael Mpanga Bbumba is excited about the return of the sport after a two-year hiatus because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ismael Mpanga Bbumba, Vice President Uganda Taekwondo Federation (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We are proud as Uganda to host the Uganda Taekwondo Open here in Nsambya, Kampala with many participants from Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda. The sport of Taekwondo returns to full swing after missing out two years because of the Coronavirus pandemic.” Bbumba expressed.

In some of the bouts that were held on the opening day, Extreme United Youth’s Jimmy Obbo won his first Feather weight fight against Jacob Odeke (Maroons).

Obbo believes he will fight gallantly up to the end with the target of winning a medal.

Jimmy Obbo, Taekwondo player (Credit: David Isabirye)

“My objective is to win a gold medal. I will give it my all to perform well” Obbo revealed.

In the Fin weight category (ladies); Police’s Teddy Aloro came face to face against Zawadi Chome from Mombasa Cement.

Police coach talks to a player during a recess in a competititve bout (Credit: David Isabirye)

Some of the Taekwondo players at Sharing Youth Center, Nsambya (Credit: David Isabirye)

Fatuma Naigaga took of Ndejje took on Madina Nankya of Police in the heavy weight ladies’ bout.

Sarah Adongo (Police), Eunice Akello (Police), Veronica Ayo (Police), Margaret Nyenvu (Mombasa) are pooled in Light weight category.

Mombasa’s Jamal Dida Kailo, Oswaldo Ochira (Police), Leeroy Ucingi (Prisons) and Deogracious Orach (Ndejje) are in the Fin weight (men).

Fortune Baya, Kenya Taekwondo player (Credit: David Isabirye)

Some of the judges on duty (Credit: David Isabirye)

The event is exclusively organized by Uganda Taekwondo Federation (UTF).

It will climax on Thursday, 28th April 2022 with the official prize giving ceremony.

Some of the Taekwondo fans at Sharing Youth Hall, Nsambya (Credit: David Isabirye)

About Taekwondo:

Taekwondo is a Korean form of martial arts characterized by punching and kicking techniques, with emphasis on head-height kicks, spinning jump kicks, and fast kicking techniques.

The literal translation for tae kwon do is “kicking,” “punching,” and “the art or way of.

They are a kind of martial arts in which one attacks or defends with hands and feet anytime or anywhere, with occasional use of weapons.

The physical training undertaken in Taekwondo is purposeful and fosters strength of mind through mental armament.