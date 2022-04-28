Uganda has shifted its focus onto the 2022 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022 set to kick off on April 29-30 in Jemmal, Tunisia. A twelve-strong team blending experience and youth will represent Uganda at the event, with targets set on qualifying for the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022.

Nine nations drawn into three pools of three teams each will compete in the event. Uganda is in Pool B alongside Kenya and Zambia.

Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022 – Pools:

Pool A: South Africa, Senegal, Zimbabwe.

South Africa, Senegal, Zimbabwe. Pool B: Kenya, Uganda, Zambia.

Kenya, Uganda, Zambia. Pool C: Tunisia, Madagascar, Ghana.

On the opening day, each team will play two matches in the pool stage starting from 11 a.m. local time (1 p.m. EAT). Uganda will take on Zambia at 1.22 p.m. EAT in the first round, then have a bye in the second before facing Kenya in the third round at 3.34 p.m. EAT.

Round One Fixtures (East African Time):

1 p.m.: Zimbabwe vs Senegal

1.22 p.m.: Zambia vs Uganda

1.44 p.m.: Ghana vs Tunisia

Round Two:

2.06 p.m.: South Africa vs Senegal

2.28 p.m.: Zambia vs Kenya

2.50 p.m.: Ghana vs Madagascar

Round Three:

3.12 p.m.: South Africa vs Zimbabwe

3.34 p.m.: Uganda vs Kenya

3.56 p.m.: Tunisia vs Madagascar

The knockout stage of the tournament will be played on Day Two.