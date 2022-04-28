Having successfully won a third continental sevens title during the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in their backyard at Kyadondo on Sunday evening, Uganda has shifted focus to the women’s championship.

The 2022 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens will be hosted in the Tunisian city of Jemmal from April 29-30. Nine nations will compete for not only continental glory but also for a ticket to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom in July and the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa in September.

Only one slot is available for each of the global events – Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens, although South Africa have already qualified for the latter as host nation.

South Africa are the defending champions, having beaten Kenya, 15-14, in Monastir, Tunisia in 2019. The championship was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the 2022 event, head coach Charles Onen selected a 12-woman squad for Uganda’s campaign that features Charlotte Thereza Mudoola who appeared at the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Dubai, UAE.

The team have already arrived in Tunisia and successfully held their first training session.

Uganda Squad for Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022:

Players: Juliet Nandawula (vice-captain), Rita Nadunga, Grace Auma, Peace Lekuru, Angel Nanyonjo, Yvonne Najjuma, Charlotte Thereza Mudoola, Sandra Amoli Lona, Suzan Adong, Mary Gloria Ayot (captain), Faith Namugga, Agnes Nakuya.

Juliet Nandawula (vice-captain), Rita Nadunga, Grace Auma, Peace Lekuru, Angel Nanyonjo, Yvonne Najjuma, Charlotte Thereza Mudoola, Sandra Amoli Lona, Suzan Adong, Mary Gloria Ayot (captain), Faith Namugga, Agnes Nakuya. Team Manager: Phionah Nakateete

Phionah Nakateete Coach: Charles Onen

Charles Onen S&C: Kigongo Ssebalamu

Kigongo Ssebalamu Physio: Prossy Namusisi

The squad will be captained by Mary Gloria Ayot of the Thunderbirds Rugby Club assisted by Avengers Rugby Club’s Juliet Nandawula.

See more Mary Gloria Ayot to lead the @LadyCranesRugby 7s team in the #AfricaWomens7s assisted by Nandawula Juliet. pic.twitter.com/m7KFjo7VEx — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) April 27, 2022

Uganda last competed at the 2021 Safari Sevens in which they won the bronze medal behind Kenya’s duo of Lionesses teams but ahead of Zimbabwe and South Africa’s Titan Academy.