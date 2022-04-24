Credit: Don Mugabi

The Uganda Men’s Rugby Sevens national team have won the 2022 Rugby Africa Sevens trophy.

They beat Zimbabwe, 28-00, in the Cup Final to put the cherry on the icing as they went unbeaten over the two-day event.

Ernest Akorebirungi is an amateur rugby player and a keen follower of local Ugandan rugby.

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think Cancel reply