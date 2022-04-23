The 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens kicked off at sunrise today morning at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala City of Uganda and ran through the day until sunset. The tournament is being played in a format which began with a seeding round followed by a pool stage in trophy and championship levels.

Defending champions and top seed Kenya got the day underway with a rather surprisingly low 19-00 victory over Senegal before hosts Uganda put Burundi to the sword by 71-00. Here is how the rest of the teams performed:

Kenya’s Alvin Otieno tackles a Senegalese player

Round One (Seeding) Results:

Kenya 19-00 Senegal

Uganda 71-00 Burundi

Zimbabwe 12-14 Burkina Faso

Madagascar 52-00 Botswana

Namibia 19-10 Ghana

Zambia 33-07 Cameroun

Tunisia 14-07 Mauritius

Zimbabwe sneaked into the championship round after that shock loss to Burkina Faso and found themselves in Pool A alongside Kenya, Madagascar and Namibia. The other championship pool was B with Uganda, Burkina Faso, Zambia and Tunisia.

Pools C and D comprise three teams each playing for the trophy and placement matches.

Pools:

Pool A: Kenya, Madagascar, Namibia, Zimbabwe.

Kenya, Madagascar, Namibia, Zimbabwe. Pool B: Uganda, Burkina Faso, Zambia, Tunisia.

Uganda, Burkina Faso, Zambia, Tunisia. Pool C: Mauritius, Cameroun, Botswana.

Mauritius, Cameroun, Botswana. Pool D: Ghana, Senegal, Burundi.

Mauritius vs Botswana

After a two-hour break, the second round began with Mauritius beating Botswana by 26-07 before Kenya and Zimbabwe delivered the most cracking match of the day in a tight 24-19 result.

Round Two Results:

Mauritius 26-07 Botswana

Ghana 47-00 Burundi

Madagascar 41-00 Namibia

Kenya 24-19 Zimbabwe

Burkina Faso 10-28 Zambia

Uganda 29-00 Tunisia

In the final round of the day, Kenya and Uganda confirmed their cup semifinal slots with wins over Namibia and Zambia respectively but will seal their position atop the pools on day two, although there is no doubt they will achieve that objective.

Round Three Results:

Cameroun 15-17 Botswana

Senegal – Burundi

Madagascar 00-40 Zimbabwe

Kenya 33-07 Namibia

Burkina Faso 07-12 Tunisia

Uganda 40-07 Zambia

An animated Burundian fan

Action will resume on Sunday morning in Day Two with teams playing for final rankings, tickets to the Commonwealth Games and the Rugby World Cup Sevens, and most importantly, the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens trophy.