USSSA Boys Football

Quarterfinal Results

Buddo 1-0 Kawempe

Gombe High 1-0 Jinja SS

Kitende 4-0 Mukono Kings

Mvara 1-2 Kibuli

Semifinals Fixtures

Kitende vs Kibuli, 2pm

Buddo vs Gombe HS, 4pm

Although injured, Innocent Media Ronald kept sure Buddo remained in the tournament with a solo strike against Kampala champions Kawempe Muslim | Credit: George Katongole

The semifinals of the ongoing USSSA Boys Football Championship are set after a rigorous quarterfinal action in Arua City.

With all games held at the Green Light Stadium, teams were playing their hearts out for a place in the East African games that will be held in Tanzania during the school second term holiday.

Kibuli and Kitende, who have a combined 21 trophies, will clash in a battle of the giants, while Gombe has an opportunity to avenge a 1-0 loss to 2018 champions Buddo SS in the other game.

Gombe in dreamland

St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School has sensationally risen to the table of men following strategic recruitment through the partnership with Eugene Sepuya Agency.

With a vast majority of youth internationals on their roster, Gombe has qualified for the East African games on their first attempt of playing post-primary school football.

Travis Mutyaba of Gombe HS has been the fans’ darling. Here he breaks away from Jinja SS captain during their quarterfinal encounter at Green Light Stadium | Credit: George Katongole

After beating Jinja SS in an entertaining game at Green Light Stadium, head coach Godfrey Kireewa Maato believes the national title is now in reach.

“At first our target was to make the semis but I feel the trophy is possible for us. We shall play our best to become champions,” Kireewa said.

Mawa, commonly known as Senke for his speed, scored the solitary goal for Gombe HS against Jinja SS in the quarterfinals | Credit: George Katongole

But first, they will have to beat a spirited Buddo SS, who keep grinding out results.

This evening, Buddo has defeated Kampala District Champions Kawempe Muslim 1-0 to book a rematch with Gombe.

If Gombe felt cheated in the earlier game that ended 1-0 in the group stages at Pokea Seminary, they have a chance for revenge today.

Buddo coach Simon Peter Mugerwa congratulates goal scorer Innocent Media Ronald | Credit: George Katongole

But Buddo coach Simon Peter Mugerwa believes to become the best you have to have to challenge the best.

“We have a plan for each game. We shall see how to handle this one too,” Mugerwa said.

We are satisfied, Mukono Kings

Mukono Kings head coach Shafiq Mudholo is happy with the team’s achievement even though a place in East Africa Games was within grasp.

After a 4-0 thumping by defending champions Kitende, Mudholo said they will leave Arua with their heads high.

Tournament leading scorer Ismail ‘Keita’ Ndifuna (Right) in action against Torach of St Mary’s Kitende. Ndifuna was kept at bay by Kitende defenders | Credit: George Katongole

“We did our best. It was tough for the boys as they were fatigued but they did a great job. We shall build on that success next year,” Mudholo said.

Playing an open game, it was a matter of time before they lost and were immediately ripped apart by Kitende’s flying wingers. The biggest disappointment though was the absence of goalkeeper David Wafula, who had been dismissed in the previous game and replacement Derick Khisa struggled with the team’s high line defending.

Kitende coach Edward Golola was happy with the team’s performance.

“This is a marathon. Every win is important but in knockouts, the next game is more important. Our target is still to take the trophy and I am happy the boys are picking momentum,” Golola said.

His side will meet Kibuli, a team that has one more trophy than the Entebbe Road school.

Kibuli were in bullish form against hosts Mvara SS beating the hosts 3-1 in a lopsided game.

Kibuli head coach Recoba Emuron instructs his players as the team progressed to the semis | Credit: George Katongole

Yet head coach Emuron Recoba is aware this game was not a true measure of his team’s potential as he needs to fix a leaking defence.

“We must pick the positives after such a good performance but within the remaining hours, we have to fix our defensive issues,” Emuron said.

The semifinals will be played in the afternoon at Barifa Stadium before Friday’s final at 3pm.