Karamoja Games 2022:

Netball (Day 1 Results):

Moroto 14-05 Amudat

Amudat Abim 01-11 Moroto

Moroto Nabilatuk 20-08 Nakapiripirit

The third edition of the Karamoja Games got underway in Nakapiripirit District on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Three disciplines; netball, volleyball and football were competitively played on the opening day with a demonstration in woodball.

Moroto district started brilliantly in netball sport with two landside victories.

They overcame Amudat 14-05 and Abim 11-01.

Abim Netball Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Moroto Netball Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Moroto against Amudat in Netball_2022 Karamoja Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

In the other contest Nabilatuk overcame the game hosts Nakapiripirit 20-08.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) held a successful demonstration to introduce the persons to the sport ahead of the competition on Saturday,30th April 2022.

In volleyball, Karenga overcame Nabilatuk 2-0 (25-19, 25-17), Amudat humbled Abim 2-0 (25-16, 25-19), Amduat also beat Kaabong 2-0, Nabilatuk fell 0-2 to Kotido and hosts Nakapiripirit overcame Keranga 2-0.

Nakapiripirit Netball Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Netball action during the 2022 Karamoja Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

Football:

Amudat edged Abim 1-0 in the opening match with Wilfred Leiz scoring the all-important goal.

Leiz struck a priceless second half free-kick past goalkeeper Martin Ochen for the winner.

Kaabong overcame Moroto 2-1, Abim out-witted Kaabong 1-0, Nabilatuk played to a one-all draw with Nakapiripirit as Kotido and Kaabong shared the spoils goal-less.

Action continues on Saturday with Athletics, woodball, netball, football and volleyball.

Richard Okot, the chairman of the Karamoja Games organizing committee is excited that the districts have turned up for this noble cause.

“We take pride in this inititative that is foostering unity in the Karamoja region as well as talent search. There is also tree planting, health awareness campaigns and COVID-19 vaccination” Okot revealed.

The theme of the Karamoja Games is “Unity and Talent Search in Karamoja”.

The exceling teams and personalities will be rewarded with trophies and certificates and other goodies as the games climax on Saturday, 30th April 2022.