The Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) has held the first ever demonstration of the game in Nakapiripirit district on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The demonstration was also held on the opening day for the third edition of the Karamoja Games that bring together the nine districts of Moroto, Nakapiripirit, Abim, Napak, Nabilatuk, Kaabong, Karenga, Kotido and Amudat.

This demonstration was executed at the Nakapiripirit primary school playgrounds by two UWbF technical personnel Prossy Nankya and Erick Enabu.

Erick Enabu (in black jacket) demonstrates how to play woodball in Karamoja region (Credit: David Isabirye)

Enabu was thrilled by the positive response of the people from the Karamoja region willing to learn the game of woodball.

“The people in Karamoja are impressed by woodball. They are willing to learn and owing to the demonstration drills held, the future of the sport in the region is bright” Enabu stated.

Nankya, like Enabu expressed delight by the willingness of the Karamoja people to take on woodball.

Prossy Nankya wiith some of the male woodball players during the demonstration (Credit: David Isabirye)

“It is humbling that many people in Karamoja yearn to learn the game of woodball. They are willing to play the game and this was exhibited during the demonstration” Nankya revealed.

The competition of woodball will debut on Saturday, 30th April 2022.

Meanwhile, there was action in volleyball, netball and football held amidst very tight security.

In volleyball, Karenga overcame Nabilatuk 2-0 (25-19, 25-17), Amudat humbled Abim 2-0 (25-16, 25-19), Amduat also beat Kaabong 2-0, Nabilatuk fell 0-2 to Kotido and hosts Nakapiripirit overcame Keranga 2-0.

Woodball Demonstration during the 2022 Karamoja Games in Nakapiripirit (Credit: David Isabirye)

Netball:

During the Netball action, Nabilatuk walloped Nakapiripirit 20-08, Moroto overwhelmed Abim 11-01 and Amudat lost 05-14 to Moroto.

Football:

Amudat edged Abim 1-0 in the opening match with Wilfred Leiz scoring the all-important goal.

Leiz struck a priceless second half free-kick past goalkeeper Martin Ochen for the winner.

Kaabong overcame Moroto 2-1, Abim out-witted Kaabong 1-0, Nabilatuk played to a one-all draw with Nakapiripirit as Kotido and Kaabong shared the spoils goal-less.

The theme of the Karamoja Games is “Unity and Talent Search in Karamoja”.

The exceling teams and personalities will be rewarded with trophies and certificates and other goodies as the games climax on Saturday, 30th April 2022.

YOtv is among the sponsors of the games alongside FAWE Uganda, Shebaholic Pads among others.