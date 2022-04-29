USSSA Football Championship

Semifinals

Kitende 3-1 Kibuli

Buddo 0-2 Gombe HS

Final

Kitende vs Gombe HS – Barifa Stadium, 3pm

Gombe High School Kawaala has pulled a sensational move defeating 2018 champions Buddo SS in a heated final to book a place in the finals of the USSSA Football Championship that concludes tomorrow in Arua City.

Oscar Mawa took advantage of the cheering fans at Barifa Stadium to score twice; first from the spot before a sensational solo run from the center to seal Buddo’s fateful evening with a thunderbolt that hit the crossbar to become the tournament’s top scorer.

Mawa has been battling for the golden boot with Mukono Kings’ sensation Ismail ‘Keita’ Ndifuna but he is now home and clean on 11 goals, two clear atop of the scorer’s chart.

But the eventful game was marred by plenty of ugly scenes. The penalty Buddo conceded was contestable so much as an earlier red card for Ben Ogwang, who was accused of dangerous play.

As Buddo were hoping and playing for an equalizer, a foul on their player in the opposite half was waved clean and Mawa broke away leaving the pursuing defenders to chase shadows. He left all of them to watch as he fired home what became the winning goal to the joy of the home crowd. But ugly scenes interrupted the game as Buddo claimed a second ball was on the pitch while others claimed a foul. A livid Buddo captain Innocent Media Ronald was shown red bringing more chaos as police intervened to protect the ref.

Buddo players protest one of the numerous decisions that got against them | Credit: George Katongole

Kitende inch closer to tenthSimilar protests were the common scene in an early kickoff between Kibuli and Kitende at Barifa Stadium.

Dominic Ayera gave Kibuli an early lead but it was quickly cancelled by a Rogers Torach penalty after a weak challenge on Kitende striker Charles Lwanga.

The bench of Kibuli protested the penalty strongly but as fate would have it, they conceded two late own goals by Shafiq Kibirige and Dawson Mafumu to give Kitende an opportunity to win their tenth trophy.

Coach Edward Golola believes this is a tall order but will give it his best. Kibuli has the most trophies, 11, since the tournament was held in 1986.

“We are careful in our approach and we shall give it our best,” Golola said.

He stresses that Gombe has been a surprise team in the tournament and will take them very seriously.