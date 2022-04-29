Ludo National Super League 2022:

Match Day 7 Fixtures (Sunday, 8th May):

Kings Vs Kireka Kisansa

Nansana Galaxy Vs Nakawa Market

Buyende United Vs Nansana All Stars

Masaka Giants Vs Basajja Bayiiya

Buloba A Vs Ntinda United

Kazo Hill Vs Busega

*At Merina Country Villas, Nkowe

The 2022 National Ludo Super League will resume on Sunday, 8th May with six games on the menu at Merina Country Villas, Nkowe.

This will be match day seven of the league that has continued to send shock waves across the divide.

After six matches, there are two joint table leaders; Kings and Nansana Galaxy, both with 11 points apiece.

Buloba A and Busega follow closely with 10 points each.

Ludo Super League action

On match day 7, table leaders Kings face defending champions Kireka Kisansa who have struggled for the first phase of the season.

Kings suffered a 3-1 loss on match day six to Busega and will be targeting return to winning ways against the reigning champions, Kireka Kisansa who have managed a single victory in six games.

Second placed Nansana Galaxy takes on 6th on the log Nakawa Market.

Debutants Buyende United will play 10th Nansana All Stars. Another debutant side, Masaka Giants will up be up to square against Basajja Bayiiya.

Other games:

Buloba A will square up against Ntinda United as Kazo Hill will play Busega.

This league is organized by the Uganda Ludo Association (ULA).

Match Day 6 Results: