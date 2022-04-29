Final: Kitende 2-0 Gombe HS

Third-place: Kibuli 3-0 Buddo

Top scorer – Oscar Mawa (Gombe HS)

Best Goalkeeper – Safi Apangu (Gombe HS)

Fairplay award – Standard High Zzana

MVP – Travis Mutyaba (Gombe HS)

St Mary’s SS Kitende are the champions of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association football championship that concluded today in Arua City. Kitende beat debutants Gombe SS 2-0 in a final played before a mammoth crowd at Barifa Stadium.

Kitende, who lifted the last edition in Jinja City in 2019, ensured they won the title through two first-half goals from Elvis Ngondwe and Charles Lwanga.

Credit: George Katongole

Gombe, the crowd favourites, started strongly but their passing game was restricted to their own half. Even when they tried to move in advanced positions, the injury suffered by Mutyaba in the quarterfinals could not allow doing his magic.

Oscar Mawa kept pushing by stretching the defenders but they limited his speed by opting to slow down the game whenever they had it.

Defender Yiga celebrates Kitende’s win | Credit: George Katongole

After the 11th minute, Ngondwe, who has a knack for goals, slotted in the opener, a well-taken low shot to send the crowd into silence mode.

Barely three minutes later, Lwanga, who was guilty of wasting the team’s earliest chance, found the net once again for his seventh of the season.

The title was Kitende’s tenth national trophy since they won their first in 2004. They are one behind Kibuli.

Credit: George Katongole

Edward Golola, Kitende’s coach, was excited with the victory.

“This gives us a platform to prepare our team well for the East African games. With the uncertainty brought by the two missed years during Covid, we were not sure of our players but now they have morale and momentum,” Golola said,

His opposite, Godfrey Kireewa Maato, whose side was making a debut in the games blamed the loss on inexperience.

“I am happy with the boys. They put up a wonderful show. We picked lessons and we shall build on that,” he said.

Credit: George Katongole Credit: George Katongole

But he should be happier as all three available individual awards were won by his players. Oscar Mawa was named top scorer while Travis Mutyaba was tournament MVP despite missing most of the final with an injury. Goalkeeper Safi Apangu was the best of the tournament.

Kitende, Gombe and Kibuli, who beat Buddo 3-0 in the classification final, will represent Uganda in the East African games scheduled in August in Tabora, Tanzania.

Previous Winners