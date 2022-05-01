

Ali Mohammed Ahmed is more than delighted to represent Uganda in the African FIA rally star finals in South Africa this month.

The 19-year-old astonishingly clinched victory of the Kampala digital challenge posting the fastest time among the eight participants who took on the challenge at the Xdrive simulation center at Garden city.

Ali Mohammed Ahmed Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

On the three attempts, Mohammed managed to beat the benchmark time and later improve on his time in the last attempt to claim victory.

“Honestly, I was under pressure on the first attempt. Having not done this before and guys had the posted some fast times.

“By the last attempt I wasn’t scared that much, I was full on gas and pretty confident with the first times I made,” explained Mohammed.

Ali Mohammed Ahmed

Mohammed is now excitedly looking forward to the African finals.

“I am really delighted to know that I am going to be in the finals. The simulator was quite hectic but now looking forward to cross cars.

“Hopefully, I can do the best. It will be my first time in the cross cars but I know it will be a lot of fun there,” he added.

The FIA rally star programme was initiated for the search of young talent between ages 17-26 years. The overall winners will stand a chance to be enrolled in the World rally championship.

Ali Mohammed Ahmed celebrating with parents; 2008 National rally champion Ashiraf Mohammed Ahmed and mother

Mohammed is in line of following in his father Ashiraf Mohammed Ahmed’s footsteps as a rally driver.

Ashiraf is the 2008 Uganda rally champion.

Now the Kampala digital champion, Mohammed believes the simulators are one way to get someone hands on with the required skills.

“This was a fantastic competition. It’s a great initiative from FIA and FMU. This will help young drivers like me to get a real feel of how the rally car feels like and improve on the skills,” he added.