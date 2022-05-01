Coming at the end of an exciting fortnight of continental Sevens Rugby in which the Uganda Men’s team were crowned African champions at home and the Women’s team finished fourth out of nine in Tunisia, it is going to be a rather anticlimactic conclusion to the 2022 Uganda Rugby Premier League next weekend.

Not just because of the successes of the national teams, but also because the Premier League title was already decided and the relegation battle was as good as over.

At the top of the table, Heathens continued their unbeaten run this season when they beat Buffaloes, 32-11, in the Kyadondo Derby. In doing so, they secured a record sixteenth title with a game to spare.

Closest rivals Black Pirates dag deep to overcome Hippos, needing a late Ivan Magomu penalty to win 36-33 across the Nile in Jinja.

At the bottom of the table, Warriors’ fate – if ever there was still a chance of surviving the chop on pitch – was sealed by a 38-13 defeat against Rhinos in the Legends Derby.

Their would-be rivals Impis suffered a 42-13 loss to current title holders Kobs at Makerere. On the other hand, Makerere tenants Rams continued what will be their most successful campaign in a long time with a 12-09 victory over Mongers in Entebbe.

The 2022 season will conclude on May 7 where Heathens, win or lose against arch rivals Kobs in the Lions Cup, will be crowned champions.