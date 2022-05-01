Karamoja Games 2022 Winners:

Netball: Moroto

Moroto Athletics : Kotido

: Kotido Woodball : Kaabong

: Kaabong Football: Moroto

Moroto Volleyball: Amudat

Moroto District excelled in the 2022 Karamoja Games that were held at Nakapiripirit primary school playgrounds on 29th and 30th April.

The Marble mineral rich capital of East Africa was exceptional in Netball and Football.

Moroto overcame Nabilatulak 29-20 in a thrilling final.

Moroto Netball Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Moroto Goalshooter Anna Grace Awor collects a high ball against Nabilatuk (Credit: David Isabirye)

Moroto against Amudat in the 2022 Karamoja Games at Nakapiripirit primary school playground. Moroto won 1-0 (Credit: David Isabirye)

During the final football, Moroto edged hosts Nakapiripirit 1-0 courtesy of Emmy Brian Akol’s sole strike.

Kotido took Athletics with 29 points ahead of Moroto’s 26 points and Amudat was third with 22 points.

Kotido’s Margret Lokodo won the women 5KM race and teammate Sabina Namuya clinched the 10KM race.

Mark Lokut of Moroto was the best in the 10KM race (men) whilst Kaabong’s Joseph Loyaro crossed the finishing line first in the 5KM race.

Mark Lokut (Moroto) in action with the finishing kick during the men 10kM race (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mercy Joyce Acheng gets her winners medal in woodball (Credit: David Isabirye)

Woodball action in the 2022 Karamoja Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kaabong won woodball and Amudat exceled in Volleyball.

The respective winners received medals and trophies.

YOtv in conjunction with music diva Sheebah Karungi distributed Holic Pads alongside knickers to the girls who participated in the 2022 Karamoja Games.

Young girls after recieving Holic pads and knickers from YOtv and Holic Pads (Credit: David Isabirye)

These were joined by Movit group of companies who offered soap, lotion and washing buckets.

Aggrey Mugisha, CEO at YOtv Channels was left a delighted party by the overwhelming passion of the Karamoja people in these games that are targeted at preaching unity.

The Karamoja Games have proved that unity is very possible than war and infighting. Seeing the people participate with passion was a great feat. Aggrey Mugisha, CEO at YOtv Channels

Kaabong players recieve their trophy and Holic pads after winning the Woodball Trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Richard Okot, the chairman of the Karamoja Games local organizing committee (Credit: David Isabirye)

Richard Okot, the chairman of the local organizing committee was left impressed by the turn up of the teams and participants in the respective sports disciplines.

Okot believes the Karamoja Games are getting better and better.

The Karamoja Games are getting bigger and better. We had disciplines of football, netball, athletics, volleyball and woodball which was played for the first time. It is encouraging to see the people come and participate. We shall hold the games once again next year and call upon more partners on board. Richard Okot, the chairman of the local organizing committee

These games were held amidst very tight security under the theme; “Unity and Talent Search in Karamoja”.

The Karamoja Games bring together the nine districts of the region as; Moroto, Nakapiripirit, Abim, Napak, Nabilatuk, Kaabong, Karenga, Kotido and Amudat.