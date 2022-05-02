Uganda’s netball is a high ride in the recent time with the current world ranking status at 6th behind power house Australia, New Zealand, England, Jamaica and South Africa.

In Africa, Uganda is steadily chasing South Africa for the precious number one slot.

Coincidentally, Uganda has also attained her first ever Africa Grade A umpire in Ali Mugisha.

Ali Mugisha’s certificate

Mugisha passed with flying colours during the recent training executed in Lesotho and South Africa between 19th – 20th March 2022 with the second person Rashid Mubiru missing by a whisker.

Mugisha was part of the class taught and closely supervised in theory and practical sessions by testers Annie Kloppers (South Africa) and Magriet Bester (South Africa).

Upon return of the results, Mugisha had excelled and passed fit to acquire the Africa Grade A umpire certificate, fully approved by the world Netball president Liz Nicholi.

Ali Mugisha on duty

This is the first time in the history of Uganda’s Netball that the country will have an umpire with such a high grading.

That said, Mugisha can now officiate at international netball tournaments.

Ali Mugisha with the ball

For the record, the docket of umpiring ranked aloft the strategic plan of the incumbent Netball President Hon. Sarah Breeze Babirye Kityo as she sought power of governance.

The positive news arrive at a time when Uganda Netball Federation is hosting the first ever Africa Level C Umpiring course at the Kamwokya Community sports ground in Kampala city.

Julieta Emarencia Esterhuizen during the Africa Level C umpire course at Kamwokya (Credit: UNF)

The week-long course started on Sunday, 1st May and will climax on Saturday, 7th May 2022 under the vastly experienced Namibian instructor Julieta Emarencia Esterhuizen who is the course facilitator.

Esterhuizen was appointed by World Netball to officiate this course that has 18 of the expected 20 participants.

Uganda Netball Federation President Hon. Babirye officially opened the course on Monday, May 2, 2022.