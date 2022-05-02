The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) has held the first ever Africa Level “C” Umpiring course.

The week-long course started on Sunday, 1st May and will climax on Saturday, 7th May 2022 at the Kamwokya Community Sports Ground.

Namibian instructor Julieta Emarencia Esterhuizen is the course main facilitator.

Julieta Emarencia Esterhuizen during the Africa Level C umpire course at Kamwokya (Credit: UNF)

There are 20 participants in this non-residential course that comes at such an opportune timing as Uganda is set to host the 2022 East African Netball Championships in Kampala.

The course has been theory and practical parts with emphasis on sanctions (penalties), terminologies in the game, hand signals, fouls and other areas.

Emarencia Julieta Esterhuizen talks to Uganda’s Umpires head Zubeda Nassanga Nabbuto at Kamwokya Community Sports Grounds courts (Credit: UNF)

This positive arrives in the era of the current UNF idiosyncratic president Hon. Sarah Breeze Babirye Kityo, her entire executive committee and the trustees.

Theory session during the umpire course (Credit: UNF)

Elizabeth Atonet, one of the participants in the Africa Level C umpires’ course (Credit: David Isabirye)

Hon. Babirye is expected to grace the course official opening on Monday, May 2, 2022 as so and the closure this Saturday.

The participants are all donned in Kansai Plascon branded T-Shirts.

Ivan Mpoza and Angel Ntege brainstorm and share a light moment during the course (Credit: UNF)

The different participants will be rewarded with certificates of merit upon accomplishing this Africa Level C Umpiring course.

Kansai Plascon is envisaged as one of the prospective partners to join the Uganda Netball Federation.

Some of the umpires during the Africa Level C course in Kamwokya, Kampala (Credit: UNF)

Umpires share ideas during the course (Credit: UNF)

Participants:

Ephraim Mujabi, Denis Mpoza, Ivan Mpoza, Brenda Dradria Allo, Jonnah Gift Mwesigwa, Robert Kibira, Florence Abalo, Aisha Nalumansi, Angel Ntege, Mohammed Lubwama, Sarah Nakaweesa, Prince Jimmy Kabiito, Stella Nabasumba, Elizabeth Atonet, Ritah Diana Komugisa, John Mary Waligo, Maureen Nankya, Wycliff Nahayo

Instructor: Julieta Emarencia Esterhuizen (Namibia)

John Mary Waligo and a female participant share notes during the workshop (Credit: UNF)