The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) has held the first ever Africa Level “C” Umpiring course.
The week-long course started on Sunday, 1st May and will climax on Saturday, 7th May 2022 at the Kamwokya Community Sports Ground.
Namibian instructor Julieta Emarencia Esterhuizen is the course main facilitator.
There are 20 participants in this non-residential course that comes at such an opportune timing as Uganda is set to host the 2022 East African Netball Championships in Kampala.
The course has been theory and practical parts with emphasis on sanctions (penalties), terminologies in the game, hand signals, fouls and other areas.
The Africa Level “C” Umpiring course is the first of its kind in Uganda.
This positive arrives in the era of the current UNF idiosyncratic president Hon. Sarah Breeze Babirye Kityo, her entire executive committee and the trustees.
Hon. Babirye is expected to grace the course official opening on Monday, May 2, 2022 as so and the closure this Saturday.
The participants are all donned in Kansai Plascon branded T-Shirts.
The different participants will be rewarded with certificates of merit upon accomplishing this Africa Level C Umpiring course.
Kansai Plascon is envisaged as one of the prospective partners to join the Uganda Netball Federation.
Participants:
Ephraim Mujabi, Denis Mpoza, Ivan Mpoza, Brenda Dradria Allo, Jonnah Gift Mwesigwa, Robert Kibira, Florence Abalo, Aisha Nalumansi, Angel Ntege, Mohammed Lubwama, Sarah Nakaweesa, Prince Jimmy Kabiito, Stella Nabasumba, Elizabeth Atonet, Ritah Diana Komugisa, John Mary Waligo, Maureen Nankya, Wycliff Nahayo
Instructor: Julieta Emarencia Esterhuizen (Namibia)
This is the first Africa Level C umpiring course that we have started in Uganda. It is the beginning course of umpiring on the African continent and we hope we shall excel with flying colours to start international umpiring.Denis Mpoza, Uganda Netball Umpire