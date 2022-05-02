Most sportsmen and women across the divide in the entire world boldly attest to having maneuvered through humble backgrounds.

These are the desired baby steps that virtually precipitate development and virtually act as the firm ladders which raise these different personalities.

Fast rising Uganda netball player Shakira Nasaka has her own rich tale to testify home about.

Nasaka, 24, a solid defender who features for Makindye Weyonje Netball Club in the national super league.

Shakira Nasaka recieves her MVP accolades from the State minister of Sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua (Credit: David Isabirye)

She was recently named as the season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) as well as the most outstanding defender in the entire league.

Nasaka came top ahead of teammate Asinah Kabendela and National Insurance Corporation’s Margaret Bagala.

Nick-named as Shalton, Nasaka’s command on the court and aggressiveness has also stood out to be emulated as well as adored in equal measure, key attributes she is boldly proud about.

“I am always focused both in training sessions and competitive matches. I have ever played with seriousness be it in training or matches and commanded the backline as well as the rest of the teammates with passion” Nasaka confesses.

Shakira Nasaka features for Makindye Weyonje in the Netball Super League

Nasaka holding the ball during a competitive league game

Early years:

Nasaka was born as the 5th born child in the family of 7 on 28th June 1998 to Siraje Bwanika and Amina Namubiru in Rubaga Division, Kampala city.

She commenced her elementary education journey at Nateete Modern Primary School.

It is at Nateete Modern Primary School that Nasaka’s netball journey officially started.

For O-Level studies, she studied at Star Geeza High School and moved to Ngando Secondary School – Wamala Butambala for A-Level studies.

She is now a student at Kampala University partaking a Bachelor of Secretarial Information & Office Management, currently in the first semester of year three.

Shakira Nasaka defending against a goalshooter

Mother Inspiration:

Nasaka was inspired by the mother, Amina Namubiru who was also a netball player.

“My mother inspired me to play netball. I always looked to her and emulate her. She did not go further with the sport like me who has played for super division clubs and recently summoned to the national team. So, I trained hard to achieve my dreams” Nasaka boldly speaks of the mother.

Shakira Nasaka

Netball journey:

Throughout her sporting life, Nasaka started playing netball in primary school, continued to the secondary education and also the captain at Kampala University.

She also first played for Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and now at Makindye Weyonje Netball Club.

Her future plans and ambitions are deeply embedded upon remaining actively in the sport to serve club netball and the national team.

Shakira Nasaka (right) with the male MVP Bashir Matovu during the recently concluded Netball Awards at Imperial Royale Hotel (Credit: David Isabirye)

I want to remain focused and determined to play netball to greater heights and turn professional in the world’s best leagues. I also want to remain a mainstream figure on the Uganda netball national team. Shakira Nasaka, Makindye Weyonje Netball player

On any day, she would prefer a well cooked meal of rice and meat.

Reading the Holy Koran and Swimming are part and parcel of her ordinary day.

Besides netball, she is also engaged in Basketball and Handball disciplines.

L-R: Margaret Bagala, Asinah Kabendela and Shakira Nasaka, the three nominees for the MVP gong that Nasaka won (Credit: UNF)

The future is definitely envisaged as bright for Nasaka should she remain on course with the committment, passion, determination, zeal, diligence and ethusiasm towards the sport.

Details:

Full Names : Shakira Nasaka

: Shakira Nasaka Nick-name : Shalton

: Shalton Parents: Siraje Bwanika and Amina Namubiru

Siraje Bwanika and Amina Namubiru Date of Birth : 28 th June 1998

: 28 June 1998 Place of Birth: Rugaba, Kampala

Rugaba, Kampala Education : Nateete Modern Primary School, Star Geeza High School (O-Level), Ngando Secondary School – Wamala Butambala (A-Level), Kampala University (Bachelor of Secretarial Information & Office Management)

: Nateete Modern Primary School, Star Geeza High School (O-Level), Ngando Secondary School – Wamala Butambala (A-Level), Kampala University (Bachelor of Secretarial Information & Office Management) Clubs : UPDF, Makindye Weyonje (Current)

: UPDF, Makindye Weyonje (Current) Inspired by : Mother (Amina Namubiru)

: Mother (Amina Namubiru) Other sports: Basketball & Handball

Basketball & Handball Future plans: To remain mainstream figure on the Uganda netball national team and play professional netball in world’s best leagues