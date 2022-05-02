Monday May 02, 2022 4pm

Police vs SC Villa – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo Live on TV

Busoga United vs Wakiso Giants – Kakindu stadium, Jinja

SC Villa could earn a rare double over hosts Police when the two face off a relegation skirmish at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo on Monday.

The visitors won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Kavumba courtesy of Sadam Masereka’s goal and a win again will end more than ten seasons of Villa failure to beat the Cops home and away.

Neither side is safe from relegation with Police third from bottom with 24 points, two below safety while the Jogoos are on 28 points in 11th position.

“It’s a game we must win to improve our chances to surviving and we are confident,” said Masereka. “Despite their position and current form, Police is a good side and we must do everything right to get maximum points off them,” he added.

Police are in shambles at the moment with four successive losses and defeat at the hands of Petros Koukouras’ side will leave them on the brink of going down.

In the last 19 meetings, SC Villa holds edge with 5 wins, 2 defeats and 12 draws but none will be happy with a stalemate if it happens which points to an exciting game.

Elsewhere, wounded Wakiso Giants go to Jinja to face another relegation fighting side Busoga United.

The hosts lie 10th with 26 points, just two above the red zone while the Purple Sharks are 7th with 36 points.

The first round clash at Kabaka Kyabaggu ended in a 1-0 win for the hosts with Frank Ssebuufu scoring late to break the Jinja based team’s resilience.