Management of Ssingo Ssaza Football team officially unveiled Simon “Dunga” Ddungu as head coach for the upcoming 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup tournament.

Ddungu last season served at Busiro Ssaza alongside Ronald Ssali and did not skip the quarter final hurdle.

He comes forth with rich experience having handled Gomba, Mawogola and lately Busiro.

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, he was among the three coaches unveiled at Ssingo, winners of the tournament in 2015 and 2018.

Currently also the head coach of Mbale Heroes in the Eastern Regional League, Ddungu will be deputized by Emmy Kisakye who was head coach at the same team last season.

I am honoured by the management of Ssingo Ssaza for this opportunity to work for the team. I thank the media and the people of Ssingo for supporting the team. It is time to work and win a trophy. Simon Ddungu, Head coach Ssingo Ssaza Football Team

Emmy Immanuel Kisakye is now assistant coach at Ssingo Ssaza (Credit: David Isabirye)

Regan Lule is the confirmed goalkeeping coach.

Simon Ddungu recieves the ball as Emmy Kisakye and Reagan Lule look on

This annual championship is expected to be launched soon ahead of the planned kick off in June 2022.

Other teams are also looking forward to confirming their management teams as well as the technical teams.

Buddu is the reigning champion, having beaten Buwekula 2-0 in the 2021 finale at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Ssingo XI Vs Buluuli last season

