

Giancarlo Davite and Sylvia Vindevogel continue their search for an African rally title.

They will take on the Pearl of Africa Uganda rally; the third round of the African Rally Championship this weekend with great optimism.

In a Mitsubishi EvoX, Davite is vying for the ARC 2 honours which apply to Group N cars.

Davite, who is carrying the Rwandan flag started his ARC2 journey with the Kenya Equator Rally where he finished fifth overall.

“Our future plans for the rest of the ARC events will depend on the Pearl rally. At the moment I have Rwanda on the list. If we get good results from here, then I can add on other events.

“But for us to secure the ARC2 title we need at least for events. And that’s what we shall focus on at the moment.

Giancarlo Davite Credit: Africa Rally Archives

Davite has experienced several Pearl Rally events. A third position in 2012 and 2017 was his best-ever finish in the event.

“We are here for a good finish and maximum points for our category. The competition will be tight, but we shall only attack where appropriate.

“Ugandan roads have always been fast and with few challenges. I believe nothing much will change from what I already know about the event,” he added.

Pearl Rally revs off with a 2.5 km qualifying stage at the Mzuri Resort in Namataba on Friday.

Crews will later tackle four stages all repeated covering a total distance of 195.21 kilometres for Saturday and Sunday.