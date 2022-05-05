Friday May 07, 2022

Green Light stadium, Arua 4pm

All eyes will be at the Green Light stadium, Arua where Onduparaka hosts Arua Hill in a highly anticipated West Nile derby.

The two sides will be desperate to win bragging rights as they are all safe from dropping down.

However, they also target better positions as the league enters the final three matches with 8th placed Onduparaka aiming to climb up the log while Arua Hill seek to finish in the top four.

See more 🎥 | Our assistant captain Gadafi Wahab speaks ahead of the game against Onduparaka FC tomorrow.#ONDUAHSC | #AHSC | #WestNileDerby pic.twitter.com/pB3IgjwDVX — Arua Hill SC (@Arua_Hill) May 5, 2022

“As players, we are calm and ready for the game,” said former Onduparaka Captain Gadafi Wahab now with Kongolo. “Of course, it’s a game that is going to have a lot of tension but we take it as any other game,” he added.

“We shall approach it in the way the coaches have prepared us and we want to win and remain on course to achieving our target.”

Onduparaka lost their last league outing 2-0 to champions Vipers SC, a defeat that ended their six-match streak without defeat.

Arua Hill has won their last two games on the pin beating Busoga United and Mbarara City 2-0 and 2-1 respectively.

The first round fixture at Barifa ended in a goalless stalemate.