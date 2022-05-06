The Fortebet Real Stars Sports Monthly awards for April 2022 will be held on Tuesday, 10th at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala.

There are five sports disciplines whose best sports personalities will be rewarded with prizes and cash, as usual.

Rugby, Volleyball, Athletics, Football and Basketball will be recognized according to the Executive Director of Real Stars Sports Agency, Isaac Mukasa.

“We shall be recognizing the best outstanding sports personalities for the month of April 2022 in the Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards. We still owe the sportsmen for the brave performances put up and give a thumbs up to all our sponsors and partners” Mukasa revealed.

Nominees:

Rugby:

Two members of the triumphant Uganda Rugby 7’s in the recently crowned Africa 7’s; Adrian Kasito and Aaron Ofoyrwoth make the three-man shortlist that also has Baby Rugby Cranes’ Malcom Daniel Okello.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth Credit: Don Mugabi

Volleyball:

The three personalities under volleyball nominated include center John Bosco Opendi, of the newly crowned league champions Orange Blockbusters (OBB), Ndejje Elites’ Christine Alupo and another female player, Sharif Nabangi of OBB women side.

Shida Leni Credit: Jjumba Martin

Athletics:

In Athletics, Mercyline Chelangat, Ali Chebures and Shida Leni are nominated.

Olympian Mercycline Chelangat, 24, clocked 1:09:24 to win the 2022 Poznan Half Marathon in Poland on 3rd April 2022.

On his European debut, Ali Chebures clocked 1:00:53, his personal best time of the season during the 2022 Edreams Mitja Marató Barcelona half marathon in Spain on Sunday, 3rd April 2022.

Chebures finished 7th overall out of 11.260 runners (4100 women) from 55 countries.

Shida Leni won the 400m women final during the Kenya National Championship in Nairobi city on Thursday, April 28, 2022 with a season best’s time of 52.42 seconds.

Ceaser Lobi Manzoki Credit: John Batanudde

Football:

In Football, three footballers have been nominated.

Uganda Premier League champions in the making Vipers have two players in forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki and captain Halid Lwaliwa, a defender.

The third nominee is Onduparaka’s Muhammad “Jaggarson” Shaban.

Onduparaka’s talisman and captain Shaban Muhammad

Manzoki has scored four goals to his name in as many games.

Shaban has six goals in four games, including a sweet hat-trick against Police at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo as Onduparaka ensured safety from the looming relegation monster.

Defender Lwaliwa led Vipers’ to their 5th title with solid displays and of course leadership instincts as a captain.

Basketball:

The basketball sport has three nominees as well. City Oilers’ Tony Drileba is joined by the UCU Lady Canons’ duo of Lual Titus Odeke and Jerry Kayanga.

Fortebet, Jude Colour Solutions, Canan Bulls are the major sponsors of these monthly awards held since 2018.

Tony Drileba (with the ball) in action

The Nominees:

Rugby:

Adrian Kasito – Rugby Cranes 7s

Aaron Ofoyrwoth – Rugby Cranes 7s

Malcom Daniel Okello – Baby Rugby Cranes

Volleyball

John Bosco Opendi – OBB

Christine Alupo – Ndejje Elites

Sharif Nabangi – OBB

Athletics:

Mercyline Chelangat

Ali Chebures

Shida Leni

Football:

Muhammad Shaban – Onduparaka

Cesar Manzoki – Vipers

Halid Lwaliwa – Vipers

Basketball: