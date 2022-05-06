Zambia’s Leroy and Urshlla Gomes return to the Pearl of Africa rally hopeful to extend their lead on this year’s Africa Rally Championship standings.

The Pearl rally is the third round of the ARC and it revs off this weekend in Mukono district, Uganda.

The racing couple head into the weekend’s event top on the championship leaderboard with 54 points. Second-placed Karen Patel of Kenya has 30 points.

“First, we are happy to be back here. Uganda is the heart of rally in the region. The fan base here cannot be found anywhere else.

“Our focus this weekend will be on our competitor Karan, the fact that we have similar cars gives us the advantage over the others.

“So we shall try our best to compete and target maximum points towards the championship. We plan to be cautious but still competitive,” said Leroy Gomes.

Leroy Gomes Credit: Africa Rally Archives

The crews will start with a 3.7km shakedown and qualifying Stage on Friday before tackling four stages, all repeated for Saturday and Sunday.

“The routes are crazy. A mixture of everything and it is so easy to get caught out. That is why we shall try to be a bit cautious in some areas,” added Leroy.