Uganda’s first and only female gold medalist Peruth Chemutai will line up in the 3000m steeplechase at the Kip Keino Classic, a World Continental Tour event at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

The Olympic medalist is using the event to keep her fitness up. Chemutai has already won the 5k in the World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold meeting in Hannut, Belgium in February and had a second-place finish at the 5km de Lille in France in March.

Before that, the 22-year-old Ugandan had finished third in the women’s 10km during the National Cross-country Championships in Tororo in February.

“I feel nice, I am having a good season and this will help test my endurance because I have not run a steeplechase race since last year,” said Chemutai.

Chemutai joins six other Ugandan athletes who will line up in various events at the third edition of the Kip Keino Classic on 7th May, 2022.

Also in action is defending 800m World Champion Halimah Nakaayi who will come up against Kenyan home girl Mary Moraa as she intensifies preparations ahead of her title defence in Oregon at the World Championships in July this year.

Nakaayi’s training partner Winnie Nanyondo will take to the track as well in the 5000m. The pair already qualified for the World Championships will use this event as part of their preparation.

National 400m champion Shida Leni is the favourite in the women’s field having posted a season’s best of 52.42 seconds at the Kenya National Championships just under a week ago.

“I have my sights set on qualifying for Oregon, I have been improving more and more and I am still hopeful to make it,” said the soft-spoken Leni.

Leni would have to run 51.35 seconds, the qualifying time for the World Championships over the 400m women’s race.

National Junior champion and younger brother to Moses Kipsiro will also join the fray in the 5000m at Kasarani stadium at 3:17pm (EAT). Yeko who earlier on in the year successfully defended his cross-country junior title has been on a roar, winning Gold at the FISU World University Cross Country Championships in Aveiro, Portugal in March, but also qualifying for the World U20 in Cali, Colombia at the 3rd National trials in April.

Olympian Albert Chemutai and Ezekiel Mutai complete Uganda’s cast at the World Continental Tour Gold event in the men’s 3000m steeplechase race however they will have competition from World champion Conseslus Kipruto who will lead a Kenyan team that comprises of Commonwealth Games silver medallist Abraham Kibiwott, Olympics bronze medalist Benjamin Kigen and the World Under-20 champion Amos Serem.

Kip Keino Classic | 7th May 2022 | Ugandans in Action