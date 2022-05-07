

Uganda’s Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya are currently in lead after the first day of the Pearl of Africa Uganda rally.

The event was treated to a heavy downpour that ravaged the event.

The rains made the first stage of the event impassible leading to it’s cancellation. There was a big delay in the start of the event. The last stage was also cancelled due to limited time.

However, three hours later, the rains subsided and the competition continued with stage two of the itinerary.

Mangat drew first blood taking an early lead of the event with the fastest time in the Kivuvu stage. The slippery routes were no threat to his pursuit. Mangat held on to the lead through the day.

“it was not a good day for everyone. The roads were so wet and we couldn’t get the rhyme, ending up making some mistakes. It’s unfortunate we did not complete the stages today, but we hope to do our best tomorrow,” said Mangat.

Jas Mangat Credit: John Batanudde

The Pilipili rally team posted 51mins 22seconds. They head into the final leg with a 22second lead.

Ponsiano Lwakataka is equally on a charge as he maintained second position through the day.

Duncan Mubiru is trailing in third followed by Mike Mukula.

The top four are all Ugandan.

The day’s conditions however claimed several crews including ARC contender Karan Patel whose contention ended after he went into a ditch on a slippery stretch. He will however, return for rally two basis in the final day.

Jeremiah Wahome and several national crews have registered for rally two after retiring on day one.