Saturday Fixtures, 4pm

SC Villa vs Vipers – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

KCCA vs Busoga United – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo

Wakiso Giants vs Police – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

URA vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Arena of Visions, Ndejje

Express vs BUL – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

SC Villa at home to champions Vipers SC headlines the five fixtures on card this Saturday.

The two sides are at different ends of the table with the hosts still fighting for their life in the division while the Venoms are already champions waiting crowing.

Going into the game, SC Villa lie 12th with 29 points, only four ahead of the relegation zone and a whopping 38 points behind leaders Vipers who are chasing a record for most points in a 30-league game format.

With 67 points, a win in the remaining three games will see Venoms go beyond the 69 points they accumulated in the 2014/15 season when they beat SC Villa to the title with a team that had among others Farouk Miya, Mike Mutyaba and Keziron Kizito running the show.

Victory for SC Villa who have suffered 17 defeats in 33 league meetings to Vipers will all but confirm their survival but a defeat will mean they still have to fight for their lives in the remaining two games.

At Lugogo, KCCA who aim to consolidate second place host relegation fighting Busoga United with the visitors targeting only their first win against the Kasasiro since they gained promotion to the top tier.

At Wakiso, Police make a trip to face Wakiso Giants aware that nothing but maximum points will give them a life line in their fight to stay up.

The Cops, league winners in 2005 are third from bottom with 25 points, four adrift of safety positions.

On the other hand, Wakiso Giants are 7th with 36 points and aim to return to winning ways after losing four games on the spin.

Elsewhere, URA host another safety fighting side in Soltilo Bright Stars while at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku, it will be 5th vs 6th when Express FC host BUL FC.