

OLYMPIC medalist Peruth Chemutai finished third with a time of 9:20.07 in the women’s steeplechase race at the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre ,Kasarani. Chemutai was bested by Kenyan born Kazakhstan Norah Jeruto Tanui who posted 9:04.95, a meeting record after blasting through the field of runners. Kenyan Faith Cherotich was second.

“I am not disappointed with my performance, I know I could have done better, but this is not bad,” said the 22-year-old Ugandan.

Sprinter Shida Leni will have something to celebrate despite finishing fourth in the women’s 400m. Leni inched closer to her Oregon dream(51.35seconds), running a season’s best of 52.29 seconds.

“Africa Seniors are coming up and I have some races in Italy before that, hopefully I can still hit the times,” said Leni.

South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso beat defending champion Mary Moraa and World Champion Halimah Nakaayi to claim women’s 800m.The 19-year-old held her own, running a competition record time of 1:58.49 seconds. Ugandan Halimah Nakaayi who finished fifth with a time of 2:00.93

“I am honoured to have been able to run in this Africa meeting, Kenya is like a second home to me. The race did not go as I expected but I am hopeful that it’s going to get better. I have many upcoming races that will test me before the World Championships come around,” expressed Nakaayi.

Compatriot Winnie Nanyondo who ran the 5000m finished eighth with a time of 16:02.79.

Junior Champion Dismas Yeko was not luckier, coming in 11th with a time of 14:27.84 in the men’s 5000m.

In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Ugandans Albert Chemutai and Ezekiel Mutai finished tenth and eleventh respectively in a race were Commonwealth Games silver medalist Abraham Kibiwott won ahead of Ethiopian Samuel Deguisa Bariso.