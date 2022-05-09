Results

Al Ahly 4-0 ES Setif

Petro de Luanda 1-3 Wydad Casablanca

Holders Al Ahly and Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca took a big step towards reaching the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League finals after securing huge first leg wins.

The Red Devils beat ES Setif 4-0 in Cairo with Percy Tau netting a brace while Mohamed Sheriff and Mohamed Taher scored one apiece.

The visitors played over 55 minutes with 10-men after they had Amir Karouri sent off after a VAR decision overturned a yellow card.

In Angola, hosts Petro de Luanda were left in shambles by visitors Wydad who won 3-1 at the Estadio 11 Novembre.

Tiago Azulao netted in his own net before goals from Yahya Jabrane and Guy Mpenza sealed the win for the visitors.

Ricardo Job scored the hosts consolation late on but it remains a huge mountain to climb for them in the second leg due next weekend in Casablanca.

Petro de Luanda’s Williams Soares was sent off late in the game to compound their misery on the day.