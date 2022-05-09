International Schools Sports (Table Tennis):

14 th – 24 th May 2022

– 24 May 2022 Normandy City, France

Six Table Tennis players are part of the Uganda Schools team for the 19th edition of the International Schools Sports (ISF) World Schools Games in Normandy city, France.

There are three male and female players apiece on this team.

The male seed two Philip Martin Napookoli will lead the male players.

Phillip Martin Napookoli, the current Table Tennis seed two in Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye)

Fresh from the 2022 East Africa Table Tennis Championships in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where Uganda scooped bronze, Napookoli is a student at Kibuli Secondary School.

The other two players are St Michael International’s Tendo Desire Kasoma and Mbogo College School student Denis Wasswa Kikomeko.

Desire Tendo Kasoma (left) and Denis Wasswa Kikomeko are also part of the team to France (Credit: David Isabirye)

The three girls include the Mbogo College School duo of Shanitah Namaala and Halima Astoolo as well as St Michael International School’s Flavia Amanyiyo.

Amanyiyo is a product of the “My Gender, My Strength Uganda 2021 project” where at least 120 girls were lured to play the Table Tennis sport under 9 training centers within Kampala and Wakiso Districts.

Table Tennis is among the games that Uganda will field at the games.

The others are Badminton, Basketball (3X3), Athletics and Swimming.

The 19th edition of the ISF World School Games will run from the 14th to 24th May 2022 in Normandy City, France.

State Minister of Sports Hon. Hamson Denis Obua will lead the Uganda delegation at the games.