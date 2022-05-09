Uganda’s powerlifter Roy Mubiru will compete at the 2023 US World Championship in Dallas Texas on June 3rd, 2023.

The positive feat followed success in the masters’ heavyweight class with four points at the Spring Fling, Peabody over the weekend.

Roy Mubiru

Mubiru was a class act in the Tiber carry, Tire flip, press medley and farmers walk.

He openly expressed gratitude upon the achievement, a big inspiration to the upcoming powerlifters, as quoted by Afrosports News.

“This means a lot to me as a Powerlifter and former boxer, I feel like I am on top of the mountain, it’s a great honor to inspire future generations.” Mubiru who is a specialist at quat, bench press and deadlift remarked.

Roy Mubiru attempts to lift some of the weights

The Ugandan is well coloured and decorated having won gold at the 2019 World Powerlifting Alliance Championships in Ukraine and lately the 2021 WPA World Cup International Championships.

The preparations for next year are underway for Mubiru given the demands at hand.

Roy Mubiru with a colleague

About Powerlifting:

Powerlifting is a strength sport that consists of three attempts at maximal weight on three lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift.

As in the sport of Olympic weightlifting, it involves the athlete attempting a maximal weight single lift of a barbell loaded with weight plates.