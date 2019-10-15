2019 WPA World Cup Powerlifting Invitational Championship:

124 Kg Tested Raw Class (40-45 Years):

Winner: Roy Mubiru (Uganda)

Uganda’s heavy weight powerlifter Roy Mubiru won yet another gold medal at the 2019 WPA World Cup powerlifting Invitational Championships held in Bremerton Washington.

Mubiru won his age group category of 40-45 years under the 124kg tested raw class.

The burly powerlifter has now clinched four gold medals in 2019 alone during various competitions.

He won two medals at the 2019 World cup of powerlifting championships that were hosted by Ukraine in May.

Courtesy Roy Mubiru holds the famous Black, Yellow and Red stripped Ugandan flag, displaying the winners’ medal after victory

Again, he earned another gold he picked earlier at world cup warm up at 32rd annual CAN-AM International championships held in Brattleboro, USA.

Despite Mubiru’s victory in Bremerton Washington, he missed out on breaking a world record in his category that’s demanded him to a total lift of 2000 kilograms in three styles deadlift, Squat and bench press.

Courtesy Roy Mubiru (extreme left) smiles with friends after the championship

Courtesy Roy Mubiru shows off his winner’s medal

Courtesy Roy Mubiru is now focused for the forthcoming Africa Powerlifting Championship coming up in early November 2019

Unfazed by the short coming, he has another go for the world record breaking in May next year, Canada.

Meanwhile, Mubiru will be part of the Uganda team participating in the inaugural All African Nations powerlifting championship that’s to attract seven African countries to be held in Kampala, November 3rd,2019.

African countries as Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Tanzania and hosts Uganda have duly confirmed to take part.

For starters, Mubiru won the Nile Special Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) monthly accolade in May, this year.

Courtesy Roy Mubiru executes what he does best

About Powerlifting:

Powerlifting is a strength sport that consists of three attempts at maximal weight on three lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift.

As in the sport of Olympic weightlifting, it involves the athlete attempting a maximal weight single lift of a barbell loaded with weight plates.