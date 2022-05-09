Uganda National Table Tennis teams (men and women) each earned bronze at the 2022 East Africa Regional Senior Table Tennis Championships in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Both the male and female teams earned bronze in the team events.

Uganda’s seed one, Samuel Ankunda Mbabazi also earned bronze in the competitive men’s singles.

On a bright note, three players earned tickets to the 2022 Africa Table Tennis Championship that will be hosted by Algeria in October.

Seed one Mbabazi, seed two Benjamin Ebenezer Achuma and 12 year-old Jemimah Nakawala have all made the grade to the continental show piece.

Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president Robert Jagwe lauded the players for the competitive showing.

“I thank you for your support and prayers. Our young players of 12 years, 13 years and 14 years mesmerized all participants by winning bronze medals for the country. The future is very bright for Uganda’a table tennis.” Jjagwe noted.

Uganda’s women team was pooled in group B alongside hosts Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Uganda overcame Eritrea 3-0 in the opener.

Some of the players on the Uganda’s male team during the earlier preparations at Elite High School, Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

The men were in group A alongside Eritrea, Seychelles and Rwanda.

Uganda had a brilliant start with a 3-0 win over Seychelles, another 3-0 victory over Eritrea and 3-1 win over Rwanda.

The championship drew countries from Uganda, Seychelles, Rwanda, Eritrea, Mauritius, Djibouti, Comoros and hosts Ethiopia.

Team Uganda returns home on Monday.