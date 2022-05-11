2022 East Africa Netball Championship:

Women:

Prisons 61-27 Uhamiagi

Uhamiagi Tamisemi 40-56 KCCA

KCCA JKT 37-38 KVZ

Men:

Chaya 46-41 JKU

Prisons Netball Ball Club won their third consecutive game at the on-going East Africa Netball Championship at Kamwokya Community Sports grounds, Kampala.

Prisons overcame Uhamiagi 61-27, their third victory in the championship with the current top scorer Christine Kango Namulumba inflicting the heaviest damage.

This followed the earlier 62-24 win over JKT and 66-27 humiliation of KVZ.

Prison is now top of group A with 6 maximum points ahead of a grueling contest against National Insurance Corporation (NIC).

In the other group A duel, KVZ narrowly edged JKT 38-37.

Meanwhile, in group B, KCCA overcame Tamisemi 56-40 for the second win and lead group B.

The men commenced action as Chaya defeated JKU 46-41.

WOB and Kampala University (KU) are the other men teams yet to play any game.

Men’s action between Chaya and KJU (Credit: UNF)

Christine Namulumba Kago is current top scorer with 118 goals in 3 matches (Credit: Prisons)

Action continues on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 with match day four at the same venue.

Top Scorers:

Christine Kango Namulumba (Prisons) – 118

Stella Oyella (National Insurance Corporation) – 86

Lillian J. Ndenzako (Tamisemi) – 80

Hanisha Muhameed (KCCA) – 67

Theopista Mafulu (JKT) – 50

Fatma Machenga (Uhamiagi) – 38

Shadiah Ssegujja Nassanga (KCCA) – 37

Dorothy Tabia (Prisons) – 27

Lazaro Tupege Anyingsiye (KVZ) – 27