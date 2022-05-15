Busoga Masaza Cup 2022:

Butembe 1-0 Buzaaya

The official opening match of the MTN Uganda sponsored Busoga Masaza Cup witnessed Butembe edge Buzaaya 1-0 at the St Gonzaga Gonza playground in Kagoma.

Faruku Magumba scored the priceless goal with 17 minutes left on the clock of the well attended duel also graced by the Kyabazinga His Majesty the Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV Isebantu.

Magumba’s goal came after a decent assist from Franco Mugomba in the 73rd minute.

Before the decisive crucial strike from Magumba, both sides had teasing moments not well capitalized upon.

The Kyabazinga interacts with his guests at Kagoma

MTN Uganda CEO V. Wim emphasized the need to associate and support such a pro-people championship.

“We treasure and cherish culture as a key identity for our customers. This ranks aloft the reasons for supporting such a tournament” Vim noted.

Buzaaya player in action (Credit: MTN Uganda)

Several high profile Busoga Kingdom officials graced the official opening match that will be proceeded by a number of other matches.

This annual championship only returns after a two year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.