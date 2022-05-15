ISF Gymnasiade Normandy Games 2022, France: 14th – 24th

The official opening ceremony for the ISF Gymnasiade Normandy Games 2022 was held at the Centre International Deauville (Anne d’Ornano) in Normandy city, France on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Uganda is among the 65 countries that majestically marched around the tourist city.

Team Uganda delegation at the 2022 ISF Gymnasiade Games in Normandy, France (Credit: David Isabirye)

The second batch of the Uganda contingent arrived in the French capital, Paris on Sunday morning before connecting to Normandy.

Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, flanked by the commissioner in the Ministry of Education and Sports Sam Kuloba were part of the second delegation.

Sam Kuloba (left) with Dr Patrick Bernard Ogwel sharing a light moment in Normandy, France (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ogwel expressed gratitude to the Government through the Ministry of Education and Sports for the support towards the team preparations and travel.

“I wish to thank Government through the Ministry of Education of Education and Sports for the effort they undertook to ensure that teams prepare well and travel as well. The players are ready to serve their best” Ogwel noted.

The first and biggest contingent of team Uganda had arrived a day earlier on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Uganda will field 42 young sportsmen and women in the five sports disciplines of Athletics, Basketball (3×3), Table Tennis, Badminton and Swimming.

Young female athletes Edith Chebet (Kitowoi Seed Secondary School), Maureen Chebet (Chemwania High School) arrived in France on Sunday (Credit: David Isabirye)

Athletics will constitute the biggest number; 16 with 8 per gender.

World Cross country gold medalist from the event held last month, Loice Chepkwemoi of Chemwania High School leads the cast for the girls’ team in athletics.

The boys’ will be captained by Standard High School, Zana’s Dominic Naido Krop.

Athletics swing into action on Monday, 16th May 2022 at the Capfun Le Falaises facility, the same place that will host Swimming on Tuesday.

Team Uganda Table Tennis members in France (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other disciplines:

Uganda will also be represented in Badminton, Basketball (3X3), Table Tennis and Swimming.

Swimming has 8 competitors led by Olympian Kirabo Namutebi.

“We are seeking for gold medals and respectable finishes as we eye world records” Krop revealed to Kawowo Sports.

The Table Tennis team has two players fresh from the 2022 East African Championship hosted in Ethiopia where Uganda won two bronze medals (one per gender).

An athlete from Kazahastan holds the Uganda national flag in Normandy, France (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Uganda Delegation:

Athletics:

Boys:

Rajab Ibrahim Lomutho (Standard High School, Zana), Fred Ambayo (Nampunge Community School), Raymond Omara (Luigi Giussani High School), Elisha Yeko (Kapchorwa Parents School), Victor Cherotic (Chemwania High School), Dominic Naido Krop (Standard High School, Zana), Abel Chebet (Kapchorwa Secondary School), Dolphine Chelimo (Chemwania High School)

Girls:

Christine Nyawere (Old Kampala Secondary School), Sandra Abalo (Old Kampala Secondary School), Ash Nambogwe Babwona (Jinja Secondary School), Financia Chekwemoi (Chemwania High School), Loice Chepkwemoi (Chemwania High School), Priscilla Akello (Standard High School, Zana), Edith Chebet (Kitowoi Seed Secondary School), Maureen Chebet (Chemwania High School)

Swimming:

Boys:

Ampaire Namanya Nimusiima (GreenHill Academy), John Kafumbe (Heritage International School), Jordan Paulsen Settumba (Aga Khan School) and Joshua Elijah Lumonya Wabwire (Aga Khan School)

Girls:

Kirabo Namutebi (British School of Kampala), Esther Daisy Atto (GreenHill Academy), Swagiah Mubiru (Aga Khan School) and Karla Princess Mugisha (GreenHill Academy)

Table Tennis:

Boys:

Tendo Desire Kasoma (St Michael International), Denis Wasswa Kikomeko (Mbogo College School), Philip Martin Napookoli (Kibuli S.S)

Girls:

Shanitah Namaala (Mbogo College), Halima Astoolo (Mbogo College), Flavia Amanyio (St Michael International School)

Badminton:

Girls:

Tracy Justine Naluwooza (Mbogo High), Mahamed Rafi Fadilah Shamika (Rubaga Girls)

Boys:

Paul Muwonge Makande (Kakungulu Memorial School), Musa Abedi Bukenya (Kabojja International School)

Basketball:

Boys:

Mathew Kisakye (Kibuli Secondary School), Ethan Bulenzi (Eureke School), Emmanuel Junior Omara (Hope Secondary School, Nakirebe), Shane Favour Siima Birungi (Kampala International School)

Girls:

Sarah Namale (Nabisunsa Girls School), Mariam Patience Karungi (Nabisunsa Girls School), Sheila Aber Lamunu (Buddo Secondary School), Darlene Elsa Murungi Tashobya (Vine International)