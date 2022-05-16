ISF Gymnasiade Games 2022 (Athletics):

3000M Silver: Victor Cherotich

Uganda secured her medal at the on-going International Schools Sport Gymnasiade Games in France.

Long distance athlete Victor Cherotich took silver during a competitive 3000M race at Stade Helitas in Caen city on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The earlier events had heats and finals in the 100m boys and girls, 100m wheel chair, 100m para, 400m hurdles, 800m as well as the field events (Javelin, Hammer, Discus and long jumps).

Athletics continues on Tuesday, 17th May 2022 with 400m heats, 110m hurdles heats, 4x100M finals, 1500M heats and the jumps finals.

Uganda fielded a total of 16 athletes in athletics alone (8 boys and girls apiece).

Current schools’ world Cross country gold medalist Loice Chepkwemoi of Chemwania High School is the girls’ captain whilst Standard High School, Zana’s Dominic Naido Krop is the male captain.

Athletics action in Caen(Cred: Jean-Christophe Lorieux)

Other athletes:

The other boys on the team are; Rajab Ibrahim Lomutho (Standard High School, Zana), Fred Ambayo (Nampunge Community School), Raymond Omara (Luigi Giussani High School), Elisha Yeko (Kapchorwa Parents School), Victor Cherotic (Chemwania High School), Abel Chebet (Kapchorwa Secondary School) and Dolphine Chelimo (Chemwania High School).

Girls:

Besides Chepkwemoi, the other seven girls include; Christine Nyawere (Old Kampala Secondary School), Sandra Abalo (Old Kampala Secondary School), Ash Nambogwe Babwona (Jinja Secondary School), Financia Chekwemoi (Chemwania High School), Priscilla Akello (Standard High School, Zana), Edith Chebet (Kitowoi Seed Secondary School), Maureen Chebet (Chemwania High School).

With the absence of seasoned top athletic countries as Kenya, Eritrea and Ethiopia, Uganda is high favourite in the long distance races.

Uganda is also represented in Table Tennis, Basketball (3×3), Swimming and Badminton.

There are 65 countries that are in France for these games for the U-18 students.

The host cities of these games include Caen Normandie, Deauville, Granville Normandie, Le Harve, Caen Lamer Normandie Communaute Urbaine, Ville de Montivilliers, Ville de Pont Audemer, Rouen, Val de Reuil and La Harvre Seine Metropole.