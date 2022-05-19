It has been good news for team Uganda at the on-going World School Games (ISF) in Normandy, France.

On Thursday, 19th May 2022, team Uganda scooped four medals in athletics alone from various events per gender at the Stade Helitas in Caen city.

This adds to the earlier silver medal by Victor Cherotich in the 3000m boys event.

Loice Chekwmoi scooped gold in the 2000m steeple chase for the girls.

Another gold medal was recored by Maureen Chebet in the 800m girls.

There were two bronze medals on the day; from Priscilla Akello (800m) girls steeple chase and Dolphin Chelimo (800m) boys.

Dolphin Chelimo crossed the finishing line in third place_3000m steeplechase at Stade Helitas (Credit: David Isabirye)

Excitement from team Uganda members and the victor in France (Credit: David Isabirye)

There were wild celebrations from the few Ugandans inside the Helitas stadium who included fellow athletes, coaches and team managers, journalists, USSSA president Patrick Okanya and other executive members, commissioner Sam Kuloba, legislator Denis Nyangweso and National Council of Sports General Secretary Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel.

Excitement engulfed the entire group during the races, in the aftermath celebrations and medal presentation ceremonies.

Loice Chekwemoi with the Uganda team officials (Credit: David Isabirye)

Olympian swimmer Kirabo Namutebi swarm her personal best in the 50m Freestyle as she emerged the best in all the heats to qualify for the finals.

Namutebi clocked 26:12:01 to make it to the finals with prospects of a medal in sight.

By the time of publishing this report, Namutebi was getting set for the final.

Uganda fielded five sports disciplines in Table Tennis, Badminton, Swimming, Basketball (3X3) and Athletics.

Action continues on Friday, 20th May 2022 with more events in athletics and other disciplines.

A total of 63 countries participated in these games for the U-18 students with an estimated over 3500 participants taking part in 20 sports disciplines.